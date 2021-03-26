  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

This week in Bidenomics: Normal comes into view

Rick Newman
·Senior Columnist
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

At his first press conference on March 25, President Biden called on 10 reporters. None of them asked about the economy. Instead, they wanted to know about the migrant surge on the southern border, the Senate filibuster and whether he’ll run for a second term in 2024.

The dog that didn’t bark is a win for Biden. The White House press corps doesn’t represent real America, and the economy is far from healed. There are 9.5 million fewer jobs than before the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020. Some 5 million Americans have lost health insurance, while nearly 10 million households are struggling to pay rent.

Yet signs of an accelerating recovery are popping up everywhere, with the coronavirus recession begin to recede. The number of people filing for unemployment insurance fell by 97,000 this week, hitting the lowest level in a year. There are still way too many people losing their jobs, but economists think we’ve hit a pivot point. “The labor market is going to rip in March,” Neil Dutta of Renaissance Macro Research wrote in a March 24 analysis. “I am seeing several U.S. labor market indicators inflect meaningfully higher, indicating that the U.S. labor market really is picking up steam right now.”

Those indicators include spikes in temporary staffing, regional job levels and Google mobility data. Economists think the next jobs report, on April 2, will show employers added around 550,000 jobs in March, which would be almost double job growth in February. Some think the number of new jobs could top 1 million. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told a House committee on March 22 that the job market might fully recover by 2022, which would be three times faster than the pokey labor market recovery from the 2008 recession.

The Oxford Economics “recovery tracker” hit the highest level this week since the forecasting firm rolled out the tool last year. Consumer confidence rose by the most in 8 years, in the University of Michigan survey released March 26. Airlines are beginning to add flights as travel picks up. Bank of America, like other forecasters, recently raised its estimate for GDP growth to 7% this year and 5.5% in 2022. The bank said its data reveals “exceptional consumer spending in March,” which it thinks is a preview an even bigger binge coming soon.

Biden’s $1.8 trillion “American Rescue Plan (ARP),” signed into law March 12, is part of the fuel for the expected growth spurt. Another surge in spending is likely later this year, as Democrats in Congress push an infrastructure plan that could top $2 trillion. If that crosses the finish line, there will be some tax hikes on businesses and the wealthy, which could temporarily ding stock values. But once the real economy hits high gear, it should stay there for a while.

Biden is the beneficiary of lucky timing, since he took office with the worst of the coronavirus damage in the past. Vaccines were already rolling out as he took office. Biden does seem to have improved on the disorderly and politicized coronavirus strategy of the Trump administration. And, the ARP is a kind of insurance policy that’s likely to prevent the economy from stalling if there are setbacks with new coronavirus variants or something else.

Biden has also reversed Trump’s habit of overpromising and then trying to justify results that never materialize. Biden clearly underpromised when he said his administration would oversee 100 million vaccine shots during his first 100 days. That claim underwhelmed public health experts, who thought he should aim higher. But this week Biden said he was raising his goal to 200 million shots in the same time frame. See what he did there? He set a low bar for success then claimed victory for clearing it ahead of schedule.

The upshot is the majority of Americans could be vaccinated by the beginning of summer. Masks and other precautions may still be necessary, but in the foreseeable future kids will go back to school, restaurants will get back on their feet and fans will return to concerts and sports events. Biden has many other big plans, including a green-energy revolution, better health care and ambitious social programs, and those will be harder to get through Congress than the ARP. Voters may be too busy rediscovering the world to notice.

Rick Newman is the author of four books, including "Rebounders: How Winners Pivot from Setback to Success.” Follow him on Twitter: @rickjnewman. You can also send confidential tips, and click here to get Rick’s stories by email.

Read more:

Get the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Recommended Stories

  • Retirees who pay the most in taxes make only $36,000 a year on average, study finds

    The highest quintile pays 11.3% on their retirement income, while the top 5% is taxed at 16.4%, and the top 1% is taxed at 22.7%, according to the analysis.

  • Facebook plans to reopen California HQ on May 10

    Major tech companies including Facebook were among the fastest to shift to work from home during last year's lockdowns and have regularly extended the freedom to continue do so for their employees. Ride-sharing firm Uber Technologies Inc said on Thursday it plans to reopen its offices at Mission Bay, San Francisco, with 20% occupancy on March 29, and provide an option for its staff to return to work on a "voluntary basis".

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise, oil prices gain amid tepid inflation data

    Stocks gained on Friday after a new print on core inflation in the U.S. came in milder than expected.

  • L Brands hikes guidance as stimulus checks fuel demand for lingerie, candles and hand sanitizer

    L Brands for the win in the first quarter.

  • Sen. Rubio describes one thing 'we didn't foresee' while crafting PPP aid for small businesses

    A year later, Sen. Marco Rubio (R., Fla.) recalls the race against time to establish the Paycheck Protection Program to keep small businesses afloat during the pandemic.

  • Aid groups call on Biden to develop plans to share vaccines

    A coalition of nongovernmental organizations is calling on President Joe Biden to immediately begin developing plans to share an expected surplus of hundreds of millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses with the world, once U.S. demand for shots is met. Biden has repeatedly said his primary focus is on ensuring all Americans can get vaccinated, and on Thursday he outlined a new goal to deliver 200 million doses cumulatively over his first 100 days in office. In a letter to Biden sent Friday and obtained exclusively by The Associated Press, the groups — 30 NGOs including the ONE Campaign, the International Rescue Committee, Catholic Relief Services and Save the Children — call on Biden's administration to commit to sharing excess doses through the World Health Organization-backed COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access, or COVAX, facility.

  • 'We are in a bearish environment': veteran trader

    Traders Brian Shannon and JC Parets break down the recent weakness in risk markets and what that means for future returns.

  • China ADRs Whipsaw Amid Delisting Fears, Block-Trade Report

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese tech companies trading in the U.S. whipsawed on concern they could be kicked off American exchanges, halting an earlier rebound that was triggered by a report that three bellwethers were being targeted by big block trades.Baidu Inc., Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Vipshop Holdings Ltd briefly rose after a person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News that large, unregistered block trades in those stocks were being offered. The rally was short-lived, though, as traders focused back on speculation that U.S. regulators would revive threats to delist some Chinese giants. The Nasdaq China US Internet Tiger Index has tumbled more than 8% this week.Read more: Down $732 Billion, Chinese Tech Stocks Are Still Far From CheapLosses in Chinese stocks this week followed a warning from the Securities and Exchange Commission that it’s taking steps to force accounting firms to let U.S. regulators review the financial audits of overseas companies -- the penalty for non-compliance being ejection from exchanges. In addition to that, Bloomberg News reported that China’s government has proposed forming a joint venture with local technology giants that would oversee the lucrative data they collect.Read more: SEC Starts Implementing Law That Risks Chinese Stock DelistingsDespite the losses in some big Chinese names, giants such as JD.com Inc. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. gained Friday.Some traders said word of the block-trade offerings lessened fears that a broader move was unfolding throughout the sector. Goldman Sachs was shopping stakes in each company on behalf of an unknown seller before the market opened, the person said.In Tencent Music, 50 million shares were offered at $17.60 to the latest market price -- a maximum discount of 14%. That’s the same discount as the 32 million-share block of Vipshop shares, offered as low as $27.60.A block of 10 million Baidu shares was offered at $185 to the latest market price. That’s a maximum discount of 9.6% to Thursday’s closing price, but closer to a 14% discount to the stock’s higher levels early on Friday before the offering began.(Adds more context and updates prices throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Republicans think conservatives face more discrimination than Black people

    Contrast in survey findings comes in the wake of recent issues of racial injustice for the US since

  • Radio host fired for comparing black women’s skin to shades of toast

    ‘I may get into trouble for this,’ host said before making offensive comments

  • Fox News host wildly claims Biden wears a mask to hide ‘decline’ from journalists

    ‘Maybe they just don’t want to show how badly he’s declining, I mean I can’t understand him’

  • ‘Stop the Steal’ GOP lawmakers sidestep election misinformation in Big Tech hearing

    Republicans revive long-running allegations of ‘anti-conservative bias’ and ‘conservative censorship’ in congressional hearing with social media CEOs

  • Trump CDC director says Covid ‘escaped’ from Wuhan lab, contradicting Fauci

    The former head of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention says Covid-19 "most likely" came from a laboratory in Wuhan where Chinese scientists were conducting research on coronaviruses. Robert Redfield, the CDC director in the Trump administration, said in a new interview with CNN on Friday that Covid-19 likely began spreading in September or October of 2019 after likely infecting a lab worker accidentally. Dr Anthony Fauci addressed the comments during the White House’s Covid-19 response news briefing on Friday, saying there were more likely explanations of the virus origin than having come from a laboratory.

  • Pilot caught ranting about ‘liberal f***s’ on hot mic during flight

    The pilot really didn’t like Hyundais apparently

  • Parliament votes to sue EU executive unless it acts fast on rule of law in Poland, Hungary

    The European Parliament voted on Thursday to sue the European Commission unless the EU executive quickly applies new legislation that makes access to billions of EU funds conditional on respecting the rule of law. Poland and Hungary, both under formal EU investigation for breaking the rule of law, stand to lose billions of euros in EU funds when the new regulation is applied. The Commission has said it would only start acting on it once it prepares appropriate guidelines - a process that could be delayed by legal challenges to the regulation from Poland and Hungary.

  • Ethiopia's Tigray conflict: MSF 'witnessed soldiers killing civilians'

    Four passengers were taken out of buses after an apparent ambush and shot dead, MSF says.

  • Trump says he slashed federal funds for Latin American countries to ‘punish’ them for border crossings

    Former president claims he ‘stopped paying the $500m dollars that we were wasting on’ Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador

  • Ted Cruz mocked for midnight visit to Rio Grande

    Texas senator accused of sounding like British naturalist David Attenborough – ‘We’re at the Rio Grande, the water is right behind me’

  • Mitt Romney to receive JFK prize for courage for his vote to impeach Trump

    Award was created by family of late president to acknowledge those who risk their careers for the greater public good by taking on unpopular positions

  • Cartel members were taunting us, says Susan Collins on US-Mexico border visit

    Susan Collins said Mexican cartel members were “taunting” a group of GOP senators who visited the southern border wall. The visit by several members of Congress to the US-Mexico border on Thursday follows the recent arrival of thousands of unaccompanied minors and others – stretching federal resources. Ms Collins said she spent the night shift with US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) and toured the Rio Grande, an infamous crossing point for migrants, when cartel members taunted the group.