This week in Bidenomics: Normal comes into view

At his first press conference on March 25, President Biden called on 10 reporters. None of them asked about the economy. Instead, they wanted to know about the migrant surge on the southern border, the Senate filibuster and whether he’ll run for a second term in 2024.

The dog that didn’t bark is a win for Biden. The White House press corps doesn’t represent real America, and the economy is far from healed. There are 9.5 million fewer jobs than before the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020. Some 5 million Americans have lost health insurance, while nearly 10 million households are struggling to pay rent.

Yet signs of an accelerating recovery are popping up everywhere, with the coronavirus recession begin to recede. The number of people filing for unemployment insurance fell by 97,000 this week, hitting the lowest level in a year. There are still way too many people losing their jobs, but economists think we’ve hit a pivot point. “The labor market is going to rip in March,” Neil Dutta of Renaissance Macro Research wrote in a March 24 analysis. “I am seeing several U.S. labor market indicators inflect meaningfully higher, indicating that the U.S. labor market really is picking up steam right now.”

Those indicators include spikes in temporary staffing, regional job levels and Google mobility data. Economists think the next jobs report, on April 2, will show employers added around 550,000 jobs in March, which would be almost double job growth in February. Some think the number of new jobs could top 1 million. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told a House committee on March 22 that the job market might fully recover by 2022, which would be three times faster than the pokey labor market recovery from the 2008 recession.

The Oxford Economics “recovery tracker” hit the highest level this week since the forecasting firm rolled out the tool last year. Consumer confidence rose by the most in 8 years, in the University of Michigan survey released March 26. Airlines are beginning to add flights as travel picks up. Bank of America, like other forecasters, recently raised its estimate for GDP growth to 7% this year and 5.5% in 2022. The bank said its data reveals “exceptional consumer spending in March,” which it thinks is a preview an even bigger binge coming soon.

Biden’s $1.8 trillion “American Rescue Plan (ARP),” signed into law March 12, is part of the fuel for the expected growth spurt. Another surge in spending is likely later this year, as Democrats in Congress push an infrastructure plan that could top $2 trillion. If that crosses the finish line, there will be some tax hikes on businesses and the wealthy, which could temporarily ding stock values. But once the real economy hits high gear, it should stay there for a while.

Biden is the beneficiary of lucky timing, since he took office with the worst of the coronavirus damage in the past. Vaccines were already rolling out as he took office. Biden does seem to have improved on the disorderly and politicized coronavirus strategy of the Trump administration. And, the ARP is a kind of insurance policy that’s likely to prevent the economy from stalling if there are setbacks with new coronavirus variants or something else.

Biden has also reversed Trump’s habit of overpromising and then trying to justify results that never materialize. Biden clearly underpromised when he said his administration would oversee 100 million vaccine shots during his first 100 days. That claim underwhelmed public health experts, who thought he should aim higher. But this week Biden said he was raising his goal to 200 million shots in the same time frame. See what he did there? He set a low bar for success then claimed victory for clearing it ahead of schedule.

The upshot is the majority of Americans could be vaccinated by the beginning of summer. Masks and other precautions may still be necessary, but in the foreseeable future kids will go back to school, restaurants will get back on their feet and fans will return to concerts and sports events. Biden has many other big plans, including a green-energy revolution, better health care and ambitious social programs, and those will be harder to get through Congress than the ARP. Voters may be too busy rediscovering the world to notice.

Rick Newman is the author of four books, including "Rebounders: How Winners Pivot from Setback to Success.” Follow him on Twitter: @rickjnewman. You can also send confidential tips, and click here to get Rick’s stories by email.

