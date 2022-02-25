This week in Bidenomics: Recession whispers

“Sleepy Joe” is having a rather eventful presidency.

COVID, inflation and the messy U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan defined President Biden’s first year in office. The second year has kicked off with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a raft of thorny new questions about the consequences: Is a new Cold War afoot? Will Russian President Vladimir Putin go further and threaten a war against the NATO military alliance? Will new strains on energy supplies and other commodities make inflation even worse?

Amid the volatility, some economists are beginning to warn about a rising risk of recession in 2022. Most economists think the U.S. economy will keep growing, and the surging job market is certainly a healthy sign. But Russia’s nihilism is a clear market negative, and a pattern of unhappy surprises may be developing. Inflation, now running at 7.5%, has already shot to higher levels than most forecasters expected. Russia’s Ukraine invasion is nearly a worst-case scenario, with hostile forces seeking to oust the democratically elected government and take over the country. The limited invasion some analysts predicted is now as mistaken as the outlook for transient inflation last summer.

“Recession risks on [the] rise,” Bank of America warned in a Feb. 24 market outlook. “Inflation shock means rates shock which means growth shock. Portfolios should position for stagflation.” For what it’s worth, Bank of America is one of the gloomier forecasters, with a year-end target for the S&P 500 stock index of 4,600. Seven forecasters polled by Capital IQ have an average target of 4,933.

Inflation is the biggest drag on the economy, and that in turn is forcing the Federal Reserve to shift monetary policy from loosening to tightening. The Russia-Ukraine stress isn’t enough on its own to trigger a U.S. recession. But on top of other strains, it could bend the curve in the wrong direction.

The Ukraine invasion has not (yet) produced the market’s biggest fear, which is an energy shock that sends oil to $150 per barrel or higher, with a similar surge in natural gas prices. That’s why stocks rose in the days immediately following the invasion. Markets had begun pricing in a severe oil shock, and it didn’t happen. Cue a minor relief rally.

But the war is still likely to cause economic problems far beyond Ukraine, as sanctions bite, Russia retaliates and the war enters new phases. Oil prices are still at least $10 per barrel higher than they’d be without the war, given the higher risk of disruptions. The Eurasia Group still foresees aftershocks, such as military damage to pipelines carrying gas from Russia to Europe through Ukraine, or a Russian cutoff of energy supplies. Such developments could tip Europe into recession.

The U.S. economy is more resilient, since unemployment is low and consumers have money to spend. But inflation is likely to get worse. “Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will affect the U.S. economy primarily via higher energy prices,” Oxford Economics forecast on Feb. 25. Combined with Fed interest-rate hikes, the net effect is likely to be slower growth. Oxford expects U.S. real GDP growth to remain healthy in 2022, at 3.5%. But the forecasting firm has lowered its 2023 forecast by four-tenths of a point, to just 2.1%. And that will be front-loaded. By mid-2023, the firm expects growth to slip to a 1.6% rate. That’s not recessionary, but it’s close.

'The odds of something going wrong are high'

Other forecasters are cutting growth estimates as well. Moody's Analytics recently cut its estimate for first-quarter GDP growth from a 1.4% annualized rate to just 0.7%. The main reason was a slowdown in spending in recent weeks, as the Omicron COVID variant kept people home. Omicron is now fading, allowing consumers to get out more. Yet the Moody's downgrade doesn't take into account any effects of the Ukraine war, yet.

Gloomy consumers seem to think a recession is coming. The University of Michigan’s consumer-confidence index tanked in February, hitting the lowest level in a decade. And the survey took place before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Economic fundamentals such as employment and wages are better than consumers seem willing to acknowledge, but the gap also reveals how much inflation can get inside people’s heads.

Overall, the economic outlook is unusually murky. “While there are many reasons to be optimistic about the U.S. economy’s near-term prospects, there are also reasons to worry that a recession isn’t far off,” economist Ryan Sweet of Moody’s Analytics wrote in mid-February. Reasons for worry include ongoing supply-chain disruptions, rising interest rates and purchasing challenges at big companies.

“The odds of something going wrong are high,” he concluded.

Biden, so far, has earned solid marks for his handling of Russia’s warmaking. But Biden isn’t the one in charge of that crisis, and there’s not a lot he can do to corral market forces if they get out of control. Americans may appreciate Biden’s tough words for the thuggish Putin, but that won’t make them more upbeat about the economy. Biden is surely awake to that reality.

