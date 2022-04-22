This week in Bidenomics: Seeking partial credit

President Biden has embraced the half-measure.

On at least three important political issues, Biden is backing away from campaign promises as he tries to enact policies that appease liberal Democrats without creating a liability among moderate and Independent voters. Biden clearly has the midterm elections in mind, along with predictions that Democrats will lose control of the House and possibly the Senate.

On energy policy, Biden recently announced he’ll allow some new oil and gas drilling leases on federal land, loosening the stance he took as a candidate. Biden had previously vowed no new drilling on federal land, and he signed an executive order to that effect shortly after taking office in 2021. But high gas prices forced Biden to retreat, and legal challenges undercut the executive order, anyway. So Biden relented.

The new policy covers only about 20% of the land Biden could have opened up, and he also raised the royalty drillers must pay by 50%. So it’s kind of a “yes, but” flip-flop. Environmental groups were enraged anyway, calling Biden’s decision “reckless” and worse. Biden probably anticipated this, and figured it was more important to show drivers he was trying to do something to lower gas prices than to keep fealty with climate activists as millions rage over the cost of a fill-up.

On student loans, Biden’s Education Dept. said on April 19 it would make it easier for about 40,000 borrowers to discharge their loans under an obscure program meant to erase debt for lower-income workers, over time. Another 3.6 million could move closer toward debt forgiveness, through new measures to track loans and improve accountability among loan servicers. Biden has also issued four extensions of the date student loan borrowers have to restart payments, one of the COVID emergency measures Congress enacted in 2020. Biden will probably extend this again, with borrowers absolved from making payments until late this year or early next.

Sounds nice, but all of this falls far short of Biden’s campaign pledge to eliminate up to $10,000 in student debt for millions of borrowers. Some Democrats are pressing Biden to go further by eliminating up to $50,000 in debt. Biden seems to be stalling on broad debt forgiveness, offering consolation prizes instead.

On immigration, Biden the presidential candidate suggested he would end the Trump-era policy of promptly sending migrants home, regardless of the legitimacy of asylum claims, as an emergency measure to limit the spread of COVIDd. Biden kept the policy, known as “Title 42,” in place however, until the Centers for Disease Control said earlier this month it would end the policy beginning May 23. So Biden finally got around to doing what he said he would. Except he could change his mind, given that some of his fellow Democrats now think this is a badly timed political loser that could produce a surge of migration and further sink their electoral odds in November.

On each of these issues, Biden is arguably making a rational policy decision. Trying to lower gas prices today (even ineffectively) does not necessarily contradict climate policy meant to slash carbon emissions in 10 or 20 years, which is Biden’s goal. Modest aid for those suffering the most with student loans is appropriate, given that many policy experts think canceling debt for college grads is a terrible idea, and many moderates agree. Immigration is a hornet’s nest no president seems able to tame, so Biden may as well make U.S. policy more humane, as many Democrats demand.

But Biden is basically asking voters for partial credit on issues he took strong stands on, and his low approval ratings suggest he won’t get it. Biden is stuck in this position because it normally takes Congress to do something big—and Democrats can’t get it done. Biden wanted nearly $600 billion for green-energy investments in his “build back better” legislation, which would have bought tons of credibility with environmentalists, and perhaps their silence on Biden’s drilling reversal. But Congress couldn’t pass BBB, leaving Biden with weak cards to play.

There are major questions as to whether the president has the legal authority to forgive vast amounts of student debt, as some Congressional Democrats insist he do. Congress could do this by passing a law, but again, Democrats don’t have the votes. Congress could also pass immigration reform and save the president the trouble of questionable executive actions meant to address migrant surges and other thorny problems. But it’s easier to tell the president to invoke powers he doesn’t have than to take a controversial vote that could cost an election.

Here, there’s an interesting contrast between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Trump made absolutist demands and overreached as president on testy issues such as the border wall, immigration from Muslim nations and the repeal of regulations. The policy was sometimes rash and courts regularly overturned Trump’s orders, yet everybody knew where he stood.

Biden is far more cautious and practical, disinclined to impose policy he thinks is unlikely to last. Yet it’s harder to know what Biden stands for, since his policy emphasis can be subtle and his own party bucks him surprisingly often. Biden touts some priorities in upper-case letters, some in lower-case letters and some in footnotes, and he expects voters to read the fine print.*

*There’s a good chance they won’t.

Rick Newman is the author of four books, including "Rebounders: How Winners Pivot from Setback to Success.” Follow him on Twitter: @rickjnewman. You can also send confidential tips.

