This week in Bidenomics: The labor shortage is easing

Workers are scarce. There’s little argument about that. A murkier question is why they’re scarce, and what, if anything, employers and policymakers should do about it.

The July jobs report contains hints that the worker shortage is easing and supply-demand mismatches in the labor market should begin to sort themselves out. This would be good news for President Biden, if the trend persists. Republicans and some business owners have criticized Biden for signing into law an extension of federal jobless benefits through early September. Critics claim federal jobless aid of $300 per week is keeping some recipients from seeking work and, in turn, harming local businesses. The latest jobs report, however, shows that more workers are returning to exactly the types of lower-paying jobs they’d be avoiding if jobless aid were overly generous.

A robust employment snapback continued in July, with employers adding 943,000 new jobs. The average of the last three months is 832,000 new jobs per month. That would be stratospheric job growth in a normal economy, but we’re not quite back to a normal economy: Total employment is still 7.6 million jobs lower than it would have been without the coronavirus pandemic that exploded in 2020.

Most of the job gains in July came from two areas hard-hit by the pandemic: teaching and the leisure and hospitality sector. Labor shortages haven’t been a huge problem in education, where schools downsized amid remote learning and the cancellation of summer programs. Many of those jobs are now coming back as schools inch back toward normal routines.

Leisure and hospitality clawing back to pre-pandemic normal

Leisure and hospitality, however, has been ground zero for just about every pandemic-related economic problem. Employment plunged by 8.2 million jobs last year as restaurants and hotels went dark. With people venturing back out, about 80% of those jobs are back. But that’s not enough. Leisure and hospitality has the highest rate of job openings of any sector, meaning these are the hardest jobs to fill. And it has the third-highest number of overall jobs open, at 1.4 million.

Strong hiring during the last few months suggests the job shortage is easing in this ravaged part of the economy. Leisure and hospitality businesses added 380,000 jobs in July, the most of any industry. The average in 2021 has been a hearty 292,000 new jobs per month. Pay is up, too. Average hourly earnings in the sectors are up 9.6% during the last year, and they’re up by the same amount since before the pandemic. That suggests pay gains are not a statistical anomaly caused by the pandemic, but real gains likely to stick. Restaurants and other businesses in the sector are raising pay to lure workers, and the workers are, in fact, showing up.

A Help Wanted sign hangs at an arcade on the boardwalk in Ocean City, New Jersey, on Thursday, July 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey).

A couple other data points show a similar increase in the availability of workers. The employment-to-population ratio ticked up from 58% to 58.4%, which, simply put, means a larger share of the adult population is working. That indicates people are getting off the sidelines and returning to the labor market.

There was also a sharp decline in the total number of Americans classified as the long-term unemployed. About 3.4 million Americans have been out of work for 27 weeks or longer, a decline of 560,000 from June levels. Both of those figures are still outside of normal ranges, but improvements are substantial.

Several factors are likely keeping workers on the sidelines and contributing to labor shortages: federal jobless aid, sure, but also fears of COVID in the workplace, the need to care for kids at home and a spate of early retirements during the last year. Outbreaks of COVID Delta variant (and other possible variants after that) may contribute to backsliding in future weeks or months.

But most of the factors depressing the supply of labor should dissipate soon. Federal jobless benefits expire at the beginning of September, and kids will be heading back to school in most areas of the country. “The factors driving labor market frictions should prove temporary,” Glassdoor economist Daniel Zhao explained in an Aug. 6 research note. “Many of the issues facing firms will ease with time as workers become more readily available.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki answers questions during the daily briefing on August 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Psaki answered a range of questions relating primarily to a positive jobs report showing 943,000 new jobs and efforts by the Biden administration to manage the effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

It would be lucky timing for Biden if labor-market mismatches became a non-story by the end of the year. Republicans are looking for economic problems they can pin on Biden for leverage in the 2022 midterm elections, where they have a solid chance of retaking one or both houses of Congress. The Delta variant shows there is still plenty that can go wrong, even amid a record-fast recovery. The quick return of reluctant workers would at least put one problem to rest.

