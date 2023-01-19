Tholen appointed Charlevoix prosecutor

Jan. 19—TRAVERSE CITY — A circuit court judge last week appointed Christopher "Kit" Tholen, longtime Grand Traverse County assistant prosecutor, as Charlevoix County's new prosecuting attorney.

Tholen, set to be sworn in next week by Circuit Court Judge Roy Hayes, is filling a post soon to be vacated by the current prosecutor, Allen Telgenhof.

Telgenhof was elected in 2012 and earlier this month announced he was leaving office to accept a position with a Petoskey law firm.

Tholen said Tuesday he was looking forward to leading the eight-person office.

"I will bring a commitment to justice — regardless of whether it is easy or popular," Tholen said.

"I know from my 10 years (in Grand Traverse County) that doing so requires diving into the pain of others," Tholen added, "long hours, taking positions that will upset some, and the constant struggle of focusing on minutiae of cases while not losing sight of the bigger picture."

Tholen, a graduate of Traverse City's Central High School, Connecticut's Wesleyan University and the University of Michigan Law School, has prosecuted misdemeanor and felony cases for the county since being hired in 2013 soon after he graduated law school.

Tholen singled out two cases — the deaths of Kelly Boyce-Hurlbert in 2013 and Allison Jo Baker last year — each of which involved separate motor vehicle crashes, and which he worked particularly hard on and continues to be affected by.

Boyce-Hurlbert was riding her bike in the 600 block of Washington Street in Traverse City after leaving work when she was struck and killed by an unknown person driving an unidentified vehicle.

Tholen said the office maintains a large file on the Boyce-Hurlbert case; the FBI has offered a $25,000 reward leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

Baker died Dec. 5, 2022, from injuries she sustained as the result of a hit-and-run crash that happened as she was retrieving mail from the mailbox in front of her Long Lake Township home. She was 23.

Timothy Lyon, 47, also of Long Lake Township, was initially arraigned on charges of failing to stop or identify after a personal injury accident, lying to a police officer and violating the terms of a restricted license.

Tholen said a count of operating under the influence causing death has since been added to the charges faced by Lyon.

Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg confirmed Tuesday she will be prosecuting the Lyon case.

Moeggenberg also will work on the Boyce-Hurlbert file, she said, likely with help from Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Attwood.

Tholen said serving as an elected prosecutor wasn't something he thought much about in his first years on the job. He said he enjoyed the work of an assistant prosecutor and only recently considered changing jobs.

"Being the prosecutor carries additional responsibilities that I have thought more about over the last two years, which then led to my application when this position became open," Tholen said.

Tholen's county job also included serving as deputy civil council, which included representing the county in civil litigation and offering legal advice to county commissioners regarding meeting procedure and other topics.

Moeggenberg said the county is looking to hire a new assistant prosecuting attorney. Those interested in applying can see the job description, salary range, skills needed and submit an application on the county's website.

Tholen said he and his family eventually plan to relocate to Charlevoix. The prosecutor also is known locally as an open-water swimmer and he said he's now got his eyes on Walloon Lake.

"There are several other lakes in the (Charlevoix) county that I want to eventually explore, but Walloon is the one that jumps off the map to me," he said.