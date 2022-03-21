Thoma Bravo Nears Deal to Acquire Anaplan

Kamaron Leach
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Thoma Bravo agreed to acquire U.S. enterprise software company Anaplan Inc. in a deal valued at $10.7 billion, adding to a string of deals this year by cash-rich private equity firms.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The firm will pay $66 a share in cash, according to a statement Sunday. The valuation is based on 161.5 million fully diluted Anaplan shares.

The acquisition, which has been approved by Anaplan’s board, is expected to close in the first half of 2022 and the company will be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange following its completion.

The whipsawing of technology stocks over the past few months have created buying opportunities for private equity firms. Thoma’s offer is roughly a 30% premium to the $50.59 level where Anaplan shares closed on Friday. The stock has declined about 5% over the past year.

The San Francisco-based company sells subscriptions for cloud-based business planning software and provides analytics services to customers including Zillow and Vodafone.

“We are thrilled to partner with Thoma Bravo to build on the strength of our innovative platform and capitalize on the massive opportunity and incredible demand we are seeing,” Anaplan Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Frank Calderoni said in the statement.

(Updates with number of fully diluted shares in second paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Software maker Anaplan to go private in $9.65 billion deal with Thoma Bravo

    Anaplan makes software that helps businesses model different forecasting outcomes and has more than 1,900 customers worldwide. The highly leveraged buyout is the latest in the software sector, whose rapid growth during the COVID-19 pandemic has attracted interest from private equity players. Last month, software company Citrix Systems said it would be taken private for $16.5 billion including debt by affiliates of Elliott Management and Vista Equity Partners.

  • Gold Steady After Biggest Weekly Drop Since June on Fed Liftoff

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold was steady in Asian trading -- after its biggest weekly drop since June -- as investors weighed monetary policy tightening in the U.S. against the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedUkraine Update: Kyiv Rejects Russian Demand to Give Up MariupolPutin Set a Trap for Ukraine and Walked Right Into ItWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeRussia Says It Used Hyperso

  • Crystal Palace FC Investor Textor Eyes Bigger Stake in Team

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedUkraine Update: Kyiv Rejects Russian Demand to Give Up MariupolPutin Set a Trap for Ukraine and Walked Right Into ItWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeRussia Says It Used Hypersonic ‘Kinzhal’ Missiles to AttackU.S. investor John Textor is keen to increase his 40% stake in south London’s Crystal Palace Football Club, according to a person familiar with the matte

  • White House to Meet With Exxon, Other Firms on Russia Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s administration will brief banks, energy companies and other firms Monday on the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and ensuing sanctions.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedUkraine Update: Kyiv Rejects Russian Demand to Give Up MariupolPutin Set a Trap for Ukraine and Walked Right Into ItWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeRussia Says It Used Hypersonic ‘Kinzhal’ Missiles

  • Trading in shares of China Evergrande, units halted - HKEx

    Share of embattled property developer China Evergrande Group were suspended from trading on Monday, a filing from the Hong Kong stock exchange showed. Trading was also halted in shares of its property services unit, Evergrande Property Services Group Ltd, and electric vehicle unit, China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd, exchange filings showed. Evergrande, the world's most indebted developer with over $300 billion in liabilities, has been struggling to repay its suppliers and creditors and complete projects and homes.

  • Treasuries Stumble Near 2% at Short End Even With a Hawkish Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- Momentum toward higher yields has stalled in the world’s biggest bond market, underscoring how rapidly traders priced in the hawkish message delivered by the Federal Reserve.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedUkraine Update: Kyiv Rejects Russian Demand to Give Up MariupolPutin Set a Trap for Ukraine and Walked Right Into ItWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeRussia Says It Used Hypersonic ‘Kinzha

  • Thoma Bravo to Buy Anaplan for $10.7 Billion

    Private-equity firm Thoma Bravo LP has struck a deal to buy Anaplan Inc. for $10.7 billion, the latest in a recent string of big leveraged buyouts. Under the terms of the deal, which was reported earlier by The Wall Street Journal, Anaplan shareholders are to receive $66 a share in cash, the company said. Anaplan Chief Executive plans to continue to lead the company.

  • Australia to make Big Tech hand over misinformation data

    Australia's media regulator will be able to force internet companies to provide internal data about how they have handled misinformation and disinformation, the latest measure by the country's government to crack down on Big Tech. The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) will also be able to enforce an internet industry code on uncooperative platforms, the federal government said on Monday, joining governments around the world seeking to reduce the spread of harmful falsehoods online. The planned laws are a response to an ACMA report that found four-fifths of Australian adults had experienced misinformation about COVID-19 and 76% thought online platforms should do more to cut the amount of false and misleading content shared online.

  • Nielsen Rejects Acquisition Offer From Private Equity Group

    (Bloomberg) -- Nielsen Holdings Plc rejected an acquisition proposal from a private equity consortium, saying the offer “significantly” undervalued the company.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedUkraine Update: Kyiv Rejects Russian Demand to Give Up MariupolPutin Set a Trap for Ukraine and Walked Right Into ItWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeRussia Says It Used Hypersonic ‘Kinzhal’ Missiles to AttackThe prop

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Hit 4% in Response to FED Monetary Policy and Projections

    The FED’s rate hike and interest rate projections on Wednesday drive mortgage rates to 4% levels for the first time since 2019.

  • Brother of Lebanon’s Central Bank Governor Denies Graft Charges

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedUkraine Update: Kyiv Rejects Russian Demand to Give Up MariupolPutin Set a Trap for Ukraine and Walked Right Into ItWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeRussia Says It Used Hypersonic ‘Kinzhal’ Missiles to AttackThe brother of Lebanon’s central bank governor denies allegations that he embezzled public funds and should be given the opportunity to defend himself in

  • Singapore REIT Mapletree Commercial Trust adds cash-only option to $3 billion merger

    Mapletree Commercial Trust (MCT) had announced plans in December to buy Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust (MNACT), seeking to create the seventh largest real estate investment trust (REIT) in Asia with an expected market value of about S$10.5 billion. The two REITs said in a joint statement on Monday that MNACT unitholders would now have the option to choose consideration in cash, in addition to the prior offer for MCT units or a combination of both cash and MCT units.

  • Germany Opens Door to Qatar LNG Shipments in Pivot From Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- Qatar said it agreed to work on supplying Germany with liquefied natural gas as Europe’s biggest economy seeks to reduce its dependence on Russian gas.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedUkraine Update: Kyiv Rejects Russian Demand to Give Up MariupolPutin Set a Trap for Ukraine and Walked Right Into ItWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeRussia Says It Used Hypersonic ‘Kinzhal’ Missiles to AttackAf

  • Usurping Dollar’s Dominance an Impossible Task, Fund Giants Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Dethroning the dollar is easier said than done.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedUkraine Update: Kyiv Rejects Russian Demand to Give Up MariupolPutin Set a Trap for Ukraine and Walked Right Into ItWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeRussia Says It Used Hypersonic ‘Kinzhal’ Missiles to AttackThat’s the conclusion of investors after Washington’s freeze of Russia’s dollar holdings created fresh imp

  • Barrick Gets to Restart Huge Gold and Copper Project in Pakistan

    (Bloomberg) -- Barrick Gold Corp. and Pakistan agreed to restart the Reko Diq mine project in southwestern Balochistan.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedUkraine Update: Kyiv Rejects Russian Demand to Give Up MariupolPutin Set a Trap for Ukraine and Walked Right Into ItWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeRussia Says It Used Hypersonic ‘Kinzhal’ Missiles to AttackToronto-based Barrick will be granted a mining le

  • China Evergrande and Its Units Suspend Trading in Hong Kong

    (Bloomberg) -- Embattled Chinese real estate developer China Evergrande Group along with its other units suspended trading in Hong Kong Monday morning, according to exchange filings. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedUkraine Update: Kyiv Rejects Russian Demand to Give Up MariupolPutin Set a Trap for Ukraine and Walked Right Into ItWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeRussia Says It Used Hypersonic ‘Kinzhal’ Mis

  • Soaring Nickel Will Drive Tesla, EV Players to Do This With Batteries

    Inflation is hitting the electric vehicle supply chain as the prices for metals that go into batteries soar. It isn't all bad news, though. Inflationary pressure will drive EV makers to innovate faster.

  • Ferretti launches Hong Kong IPO to raise up to $301 million – term sheet

    Italian luxury yacht maker Ferretti S.p.A launched a Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) on Monday to raise up to $301 million, a term sheet seen by Reuters showed, despite ongoing volatility in global equities markets. The shares will be priced at HK$21.82 to HK$28.24 each, the term sheet showed. Ferretti declined to comment.

  • Stocks Steady, U.S. Futures Retreat as Oil Jumps: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures slipped Monday and stocks were steady as crude oil jumped and investors monitored diplomatic efforts to bring an end to Russia’s almost month-old war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedUkraine Update: Kyiv Rejects Russian Demand to Give Up MariupolPutin Set a Trap for Ukraine and Walked Right Into ItWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeRussia Says It Used Hypersonic

  • This Agricultural and Garden Supply Company Is a Perennial

    While it's pricey now, the stock is a favorite of Real Money Columnist Paul Price because of its repeated trading cycles.