Thoma Bravo SPAC Is Said in Talks to Take IronSource Public

Gillian Tan and Crystal Tse
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Thoma Bravo’s blank-check firm is in talks to take mobile marketing company IronSource public through a merger, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Thoma Bravo Advantage, a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, is seeking to raise about $1 billion in new equity to support a transaction that values the combined entity at more than $10 billion, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter was private.

The terms of a deal aren’t final and it’s possible talks could fall apart.

An IronSource representative in Israel didn’t respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours. A spokesperson for Thoma Bravo declined to comment.

Tel Aviv-based IronSource is a software company that counts app creators among its users. The company co-founded by Chief Executive Officer Tomer Bar Zeev has described itself as “profitable from almost day one.”

In 2019, funds managed by CVC Capital Partners acquired a minority stake in IronSource for more than $400 million. A representative for CVC didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Thoma Bravo SPAC, an affiliate of the private equity firm that bears the same name, raised $1 billion in a January initial public offering. Orlando Bravo is the SPAC’s chairman and Robert “Tre” Sayle is CEO.

The software-focused private equity firm last week announced a $2.4 billion deal to take the data integration and integrity firm Talend SA private.

Cloud Niche

Thoma Bravo has carved out a successful niche within the buyout industry, focusing on cloud software businesses that draw steady, recurring sales in the form of subscriptions. The firm makes light-touch operational tweaks to the companies it acquires, usually keeping existing management in place and concentrating on growth rather than cost-cutting.

Of seven Thoma Bravo buyout funds currently in the investing stage, six rank in the top quarter of private equity funds and the seventh ranks in the second quartile, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The net internal rate of returns for the funds range from 17.4% to as high as 73.8%, the data show.

(Updates with Thoma Bravo fund performance in last paragraph)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • CHP: 3 adults, 2 children killed in San Joaquin County crash; Impaired driving seen as factor

    Three adults and two children were killed in a single-car crash in San Joaquin County late Thursday after a driver veered off of Interstate 5 then slammed into a tree, the California Highway Patrol said. CHP Stockton Officer Ruben Jones said impaired driving was likely a factor in the deadly crash, which he called preventable. Had the two children in the car been restrained in a child safety seat "they very well may have lived," Jones said. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their website. See more in the video above.

  • ITV forced to edit Oprah Winfrey's interview with Harry and Meghan after including 'misleading' headlines

    ITV has been forced to edit part of Oprah Winfrey's interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after it was revealed that it included misleading and distorted headlines which portrayed British press coverage of the couple as racist. Headlines that were flashed on the screen during the controversial interview with the US chat show host were manipulated to back up the couple's assertion that they were the victims of bigoted coverage. Associated Newspapers, the publisher of The Mail on Sunday, Daily Mail and MailOnline, complained to Viacom CBS – the US TV giant which aired last week's two-hour programme – about “the deliberate distortion and doctoring of newspaper headlines”. It also demanded that ITV remove the “misleading and inaccurate headlines” from the programme, which remains available on its ITV Hub catch-up service, according to MailOnline. The interview was watched by 11.1 million viewers in the UK and 17.1 million in the US. In a complaint to CBS, Liz Hartley, editorial legal director at Associated Newspapers, said: “Many of the headlines have been either taken out of context or deliberately edited and displayed as supporting evidence for the programme's claim that the Duchess of Sussex was subjected to racist coverage by the British press.” She added: "This editing was not made apparent to viewers and, as a result, this section of the programme is both seriously inaccurate and misleading". The programme showed a headline from The Daily Telegraph that read: 'The real problem with Meghan Markle: she just doesn't speak our language.' However, the second line of the headline, which was not shown, made clear the article was not mocking the Duchess’s ethnicity, but her habit of using “hippie corporate management speak”. Another example, from January 2018, involved a story in The Mail on Sunday which revealed how the girlfriend of the then Ukip leader Henry Bolton had made racist remarks about Meghan. Producers chose not to show the newspaper's headline about the 'Vile Racist Attack' but instead used a small part of a MailOnline headline which quoted one of the woman's vile messages – but omitted the rest of the headline. An ITV spokesman said it would remove three manipulated Daily Mail, MailOnline and Mail on Sunday headlines, plus a headline wrongly attributed to the Guardian. However, the out-of-context Daily Telegraph headline will remain. Conservative MP Giles Watling, a member of the Commons Media Select Committee, said: “Any future broadcasts of this interview should come with a health warning for viewers. “People need to know that what they are watching is not necessarily the truth and, in the use of newspaper headlines, a complete distortion of the facts.” Ms Winfrey's company, Harpo Productions, said: “We stand by the broadcast in its entirety”. CBS did not respond to MailOnline’s request for comment.

  • The atmosphere is grim at Trump's deserted Washington DC hotel as the MAGA crowd skips town, says report

    The Trump International Hotel is bearing the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic while also suffering the fallout of its namesake's election defeat.

  • Jordan Spieth and his caddie fought like an old married couple after a shot at The Players Championship

    Jordan Spieth and caddie Michael Greller have been through a lot together, and it shows in the way they communicate on the course.

  • IRS "Get my payment" tool allows you to see when stimulus check will arrive

    The IRS has updated its "Get My Payment" tool to let people track when they will receive the $1,400 direct payments from the government's $1.9 trillion COVID relief package, according to USA Today.Driving the news: Some people have received the money via a direct deposit, and some banks have already started processing the checks, Fox Business reports. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Individuals making less than $75,000 and married couples jointly making less than $150,000, should expect to receive $1,400 and $2,800, respectively, by the official payment date of March 17.How it works: The "Get My Payment" tool asks users to input their full Social Security number or tax ID number, date of birth, street address and ZIP code. The site then displays the date by which the users should expect their next payment. Users might receive a "Payment Status Not Available" message. The IRS warned, "If you get this message, either we have not yet processed your payment, or you are not eligible for a payment."Users who receive a "Need More Information" message should check their current information, as their payment was returned to the IRS because the post office was unable to deliver it. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Woman arrested at bank in Galveston for refusing to wear a mask

    A woman in Galveston, Texas was arrested at a bank on Thursday for refusing to wear a mask — one day after Gov. Greg Abbott lifted the statewide mandate which was imposed eight months ago to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. “Removing statewide mandates does not end personal responsibility,” said Abbott earlier this month. 65-year-old Terry Wright entered a Bank of America and refused to wear a face covering.

  • One team from Kentucky gets in NCAA field. Another is left hanging on the bubble.

    Morehead State will open against West Virginia. Louisville named a replacement team if another school has to drop out.

  • Michael Cohen tweeted that his multiple meetings with the Manhattan district attorney prosecutors 'aren't good news' for Trump

    In a tweet Cohen quoted a legal expert saying recent interviews between Cohen and Manhattan DA prosecutors spelt trouble for Trump.

  • Ronaldo hat trick takes him 'top of the world'

    Cristiano Ronaldo acclaimed himself to be “top of the World’s goalscoring list” after getting a hat trick on Sunday, while Brazilian soccer great Pelé congratulated the Juventus forward for surpassing his official tally of goals. The 36-year-old Ronaldo hit a hat trick for Juventus in a 3-1 win over Cagliari in Serie A to take his total to 770 career goals for club and country. “There’s no player in the World who hasn’t been raised listening to stories about his (Pelé’s) games, his goals and his achievements, and I’m no exception,” Ronaldo wrote in a lengthy post on Instagram.

  • Winter storm closes roads in Wyoming, Colorado, Nebraska

    The National Weather Service in Wyoming called it a “historic and crippling” winter storm that would cause extremely dangerous to impossible travel conditions through at least early Monday. Major roads southeast of a line that crosses diagonally from the southwest corner of Wyoming to its northeast corner were closed Sunday, including roads in and out of Cheyenne and Casper.

  • Duke is done. Passed over by NCAA, Blue Devils basketball won’t play in NIT.

    Blue Devils miss NCAA tournament since 1995

  • Lakers' Jared Dudley tears ligament in right knee

    Lakers forward Jared Dudley has a torn medial collateral ligament that will sideline him indefinitely, the team announced Sunday.

  • Commentary: What Woody Allen's defenders are really upset about

    Even before 'Allen v. Farrow' premiered, Allen supporters came out against it. Their reaction says less about HBO's series than a changing culture.

  • Anita Baker asks fans not to buy or stream her music as she battles for her masters

    On the eve of Grammy Sunday, Anita Baker has asked fans not to buy or stream her music. The Detroit-born icon posted on Twitter last week that she’d outlived all of her recording contracts and that the right to her masters should legally revert to her. Anita Baker, 63, says that the time is up and that until she can regain those copyrights, she wants her fans to avoid her music, which includes seven studio albums and one live album.

  • 'We are human and we messed up': U.S. Marine account apologizes for comments defending female service members

    Amid a debate over the role of women in the military, an official Marine account told one commenter, "Come back when you’ve served and been pregnant."

  • Americans can now start tracking the status of their $1,400 stimulus checks

    The IRS announced people can check the state of their direct payments using the "Get my Payment" portal.

  • Mitch McConnell has been accused of making 'silly' and 'cynical' remarks about Democrats, who he said were trying to take credit for stimulus efforts

    The Senate Minority Leader said last week said Democrats were trying to take credit for an economic recovery that began under President Trump. His remarks have been criticized.

  • Cuomo aide, who is accused of helping cover up nursing-home death tolls, was once a professor of ethics in government

    Linda Lacewell taught a New York University law school class called "Ethics in Government: Investigation and Enforcement."

  • Sharon Osbourne says 'CBS blindsided me' with heated Piers Morgan discussion on 'The Talk'

    "All matters related to the Wednesday episode of “The Talk” are currently under internal review,” the network said.

  • True or false: You shouldn’t charge your phone overnight

    Your cellphone's battery lifespan is based on many factors, including extreme temperature fluctuations and your charging habits.