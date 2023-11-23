Thomas to assign settlement funds in Dollar General case

Nov. 23—As part of a $1 million settlement between Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Dollar General, Ashtabula County Auditor Dave Thomas will decide how to allocate a portion of the settlement funds.

According to a press release from Yost's office, $750,000 of the $1 million will be distributed to local food banks.

The agreement was reached in September.

"Most people don't shop at Dollar General because they have a lot of extra money to spend," Yost said in the release. "So when a bottle of shampoo that should cost $1 costs $2 at the checkout, that's a real thing."

Dollar General operates 980 stores throughout the state, according to the release.

Every county with at least one Dollar General will receive at least $1,000, with the remainder of the funds being divided depending on how many stores there are in a county, according to the release.

"My guesstimate is that we're going to get about $5,000, but we've not gotten the hard number yet from the AG's office," Thomas said. "What they've asked each county auditor to do is to give them a recommendation of a local food bank or pantry."

The attorney general's office will then wire the funds to those food banks before Christmas, he said.

Yost will also be visiting some of those food banks to thank them, Thomas said.

His recommendation was for the funds to go to Country Neighbor.

"I already sent my information off to the AG's office for them, and hopefully they get the funds," Thomas said.

He said this is a nice way to use the funds from the settlement.

"Typically, these lawsuits, the people that were harmed never really see a benefit," Thomas said.

Because of the wide-spread, low dollar-per-transaction nature of the case, it would not be feasible to have people bring their receipts for a refund, he said.

"So this is probably the most direct way to get it to folks who may have been harmed," Thomas said.

The case against Dollar General originated in Butler County, where price inaccuracies were as high as 88 percent, according to Yost's press release.

Thomas said as soon as he heard of the issue, his office went to local stores and conducted tests.

"As part of our normal testing, we didn't see anything largely out of the ordinary," he said.

Thomas said the issue highlights the importance of the Auditor's Office's weights and measures program.

As part of the settlement, Dollar General will also be required to staff stores sufficiently to keep shelf tags updated, adjust prices at the register to match prices on the shelf if there is a discrepancy and have district managers conduct random price checks every 45 days.

Any store that has three failed auditor's reports within six months must complete a full-store assessment and check the price of every item in the store to ensure accuracy, and Dollar General must educate all employees about the policy, and post signs in Ohio stores to inform customers about it, according to the release.