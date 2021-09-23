Thomas Bancroft’s Makaira Partners’ Stock Picks: Liberty Broadband (LBRDA), Bath and Body Works (BBWI) and More

In this article, we discuss Thomas Bancroft's Makaira Partners' stock picks: Liberty Broadband (LBRDA), Bath & Body Works (BBWI), and more. If you want to skip ahead to the top 5 of Thomas Bancroft's stock picks, go directly to Top 5 Stock Picks of Thomas Bancroft's Makaira Partners.

Makaira Partners is a private investment management firm based in La Jolla, California. Employing a process that combines investigative research with rigorous financial analysis and concentrating their investments in a handful of high-quality companies, Makaira seeks to generate long-term compound annual returns while minimizing the risk of permanent loss of capital. Makaira invests primarily in publicly traded equity securities of U.S. and foreign companies.

Thomas Bancroft founded Makaira Partners in 2007 after spending 13 years at GEICO working with Lou Simpson and Warren Buffett. He spent his last six years at GEICO as Portfolio Manager and Senior Managing Director of the $3.5 billion equity portfolio, the only independently managed portfolio at Berkshire Hathaway. During his tenure at GEICO, Mr. Bancroft developed an investment style that mirrors the patient, concentrated and long-term approach of his mentors at Berkshire. Mr. Bancroft manages over $504 million in assets through his hedge fund. Thomas received his B.S. in Political Science from the University of Colorado at Boulder.

Thomas Bancroft likes to diversify his portfolio. As a result of which, Makaira Partners has stakes in both small and large companies with strong fundamentals and future growth potential. Among the top contributors of Makaira Partners' 13F portfolio, we have companies like Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE: BBWI), Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ: LBRDA), and Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA). Mr. Bancroft holds 1,348,654 shares in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) that are worth more than $97 million. The investment covers an impressive 19.27% of the fund's 13F portfolio. Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and currently has a dividend yield of 0.90%. Based on Makaira Partners' latest 13F holdings for the second quarter of 2021, the fund owns 919,556 shares in Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ: LBRDA), worth an $159.6 million. Mr. Bancroft has stakes in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) worth more than $39 million. The investment covers an impressive 7.73% of Makaira Partners' portfolio. QVC is the only live stream shopping channel on SLING, which is available on most internet-connected devices, including streaming media players, phones and tablets, smart TVs, laptops and computers, and gaming consoles.

With this context in mind, here is our list of Thomas Bancroft's Makaira Partners' stock picks. These were ranked according to the investment portfolio of Makaira Partners at the end of the second quarter of 2021. The analyst ratings and hedge fund sentiment of each company are also discussed to provide readers with some more context for their investment decisions.

9. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI)

Bancroft's Stake Value: $4,246,000

Percentage of Thomas Bancroft's 13F Portfolio: 0.84%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 41

HEICO Corporation (NYSE: HEI), through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic products and services in the United States and internationally. HEICO Corporation (NYSE: HEI) serves customers primarily in the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. HEICO Corporation (NYSE: HEI) was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.

On August 26, Truist analyst Michael Ciarmoli raised his price target on HEICO Corporation (NYSE: HEI) from $120 to $125 and kept a Hold rating on the shares. The analyst notes that the company's third-quarter results were mixed, though he believes that recovery in Europe and the APAC region along with the return of long-haul flights could position HEICO Corporation (NYSE: HEI) well into the summer's flying season.

According to the latest filings, Makaira Partners owned over 34,000 shares in the firm at the end of June 2021 worth $4.24 million, representing 0.84% of the portfolio.

As of the fiscal third quarter of 2021, HEICO Corporation (NYSE: HEI) reported an EPS of $0.56, beating estimates by $0.01. Total revenue grew 22.07% year over year to $471.71 million missing estimates by -$14.78 million. The share price of HEICO Corporation (NYSE: HEI) has also gained 8% over the past 6 months.

By the end of the second quarter of 2021, 41 hedge funds out of the 873 tracked by Insider Monkey held stakes in HEICO Corporation (NYSE: HEI) worth about $644.5 million. This is compared to 45 hedge funds in the previous quarter with a total stake value of approximately $638 million.

Just like Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE: BBWI), Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ: LBRDA), and Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA), HEICO Corporation (NYSE: HEI) is a top pick of Mr. Bancroft's Makaira Partners.

Bancroft's Stake Value: $4,957,000

Percentage of Thomas Bancroft's 13F Portfolio: 0.98%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 14

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE: WHD) designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company sells or rents its products for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells that are utilized during the drilling, completion, and production phases of its customers’ wells. Cactus, Inc. (NYSE: WHD) operates 14 service centers in the United States, as well as 3 service centers in Eastern Australia. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

This July, Stifel analyst Stephen Gengaro raised the firm's price target on Cactus, Inc. (NYSE: WHD) from $38 to $43 and kept a Buy rating on the shares. Gengaro believes a higher multiple is warranted based on expectations for continued market share gains, growth in 2022-23.

According to the latest filings, Makaira Partners owned 135,000 shares in the firm at the end of June 2021 worth $4.95 million, representing 0.98% of the portfolio.

As of the fiscal second quarter of 2021, Cactus, Inc. (NYSE: WHD) reported an EPS of $0.16, missing estimates by -$0.02. Total revenue grew 63.63% year over year to $108.89 million beating estimates by $7.95 million. The share price for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE: WHD) has gained 12.94% over the past 6 months and 29.96% year to date.

By the end of the second quarter of 2021, 14 hedge funds out of the 873 tracked by Insider Monkey held stakes in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE: WHD) worth about $109.6 million. This is compared to 20 hedge funds in the previous quarter with a total stake value of approximately $135.75 million.

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE: WHD), along with Body Works, Inc. (NYSE: BBWI), Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ: LBRDA), and Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA), contributes significantly to Thomas Bancroft's 13F portfolio.

7. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Bancroft's Stake Value: $35,029,000

Percentage of Thomas Bancroft's 13F Portfolio: 6.94%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 24

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDK), together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDK) offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles. The company serves approximately 15,000 retail locations. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDK) was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

This February, Wells Fargo analyst Timothy Willi raised the firm's price target on CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDK) from $60 to $65 and kept an Overweight rating on the shares.

According to the latest filings, Makaira Partners owned over 704,000 shares in the firm at the end of June 2021 worth more than $35 million, representing 6.94% of the portfolio.

As of the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021, CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDK) reported an EPS of $0.66, missing estimates by -$0.01. Total revenue fell 6.56% year over year to $420.10 million missing estimates by -$7.63 million.

By the end of the second quarter of 2021, 24 hedge funds out of the 873 tracked by Insider Monkey held stakes in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDK) worth about $225.7 million. This is compared to 18 hedge funds in the previous quarter with a total stake value of approximately $298 million.

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDK) is a stock worth buying, according to Mr. Bancroft. Other top buys include Body Works, Inc. (NYSE: BBWI), Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ: LBRDA), and Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA).

6. Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Bancroft's Stake Value: $39,014,000

Percentage of Thomas Bancroft's 13F Portfolio: 7.73%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 39

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households. Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) also operates as an online retailer offering women’s, children’s, and men’s apparel. The company offers other products as well, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its mobile and desktop applications. Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

According to the latest filings, Makaira Partners owned over 2.98 million shares in the firm at the end of June 2021 worth over $39 million, representing 7.73% of the portfolio.

As of the fiscal second quarter of 2022, Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) reported an EPS of $0.54, beating estimates by $0.04. Total revenue grew 2.40% year over year to $3.50 billion beating estimates by $117.86 million.

By the end of the second quarter of 2021, 39 hedge funds out of the 873 tracked by Insider Monkey held stakes in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) worth about $889.7 million. This is compared to 31 hedge funds in the previous quarter with a total stake value of approximately $776.29 million.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) is one of the top picks of Mr. Bancroft, similar to Body Works, Inc. (NYSE: BBWI), and Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ: LBRDA).

Weitz Investment Management, in their fourth-quarter 2020 investor letter, mentioned Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA). Here's what they had to say:

“The strongest performance for the calendar year came from Qurate Retail. Starting from a very low valuation, shares rallied as the business’s turnaround gained traction, in turn giving management the confidence to return a substantial amount of capital to shareholders, including distributing $3 per share in special dividends (more than one-third of the start-of-year stock price).”

