Thomas Blanchette of Farmington gets 7 years in fentanyl, firearm case

CONCORD — Thomas Blanchette, 45, of Farmington, was sentenced to 7 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and unlawful possession of a firearm, New Hampshire U.S. Attorney John J. Farley announced Thursday.

Blanchette was arrested in December 2018 as part of a drug trafficking sweep.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Blanchette conspired with others between approximately 2016 and Dec. 20, 2018 to distribute fentanyl. On Nov. 17, 2017, a New Hampshire State Police trooper made a motor vehicle stop of co-conspirator Christopher Stearns’ vehicle after observing several motor vehicle violations. Blanchette and his wife, co-conspirator Amy Blanchette, were passengers in the vehicle, along with another individual. The trooper subsequently seized the vehicle, executed a search warrant, and seized 176 grams of fentanyl from a box near the rear passenger seat where Amy Blanchette had been seated. Arrest warrants were obtained for Blanchette, Stearns and Amy Blanchette.

On Jan. 2, 2018, DEA agents observed Stearns and Thomas Blanchette in Stearns’ vehicle travel to the area of Lawrence, Massachusetts, and return to New Hampshire a short time later. A state trooper stopped the vehicle and arrested Stearns and Thomas Blanchette on the outstanding arrest warrants. State Police subsequently executed a search warrant on Stearns’ vehicle and seized over 28 grams of fentanyl.

On Dec. 20, 2018, DEA agents executed federal arrest warrants for Thomas and Amy Blanchette at their residence. A search of the residence resulted in the seizure of quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, and several firearms. Thomas Blanchette was prohibited from owning firearms due to a felony conviction in 2010.

Blanchette previously pleaded guilty on June 9, 2021. Amy Blanchette and Stearns also pleaded guilty and have been sentenced.

