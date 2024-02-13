Thomas, Boady selected as DAR 2024 Good Citizens

The John Wallace Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, sponsors the DAR Good Citizens Program and Indiana DAR and NSDAR Good Citizen Scholarship Program at Bedford North Lawrence High School and Mitchell High School each year. The qualities of a DAR Good Citizen are dependability, service to community and others, leadership and patriotism. The scholarship portion consists of a written essay.

John Wallace DAR Good Citizens are BNL senior Carson Boady, son of Angela Boady and Mitchell High senior Shaylin Thomas, daughter of Doug and Shandi Thomas.

Shaylin Thomas has held the offices of President of National Honor Society, President of Bring Changes to Mind, and Sophomore and Junior Class President. She is member of Student Council, National Honor Society, Art Club, Key Club, Bring Change to Mind, Academic Team and Peer Leader. Her Awards include Scholastic M Recipient, Rising Stars of Indiana, Highest Distinction Honor Roll, Academic Excellence in AP English Language, Rotary Student of the Month and Excellence in drawing and painting.

Shaylin Thomas

Through her membership in Key Club, Thomas has been involved in several donation events and community projects. The Student Council and Art Club assist with projects for the annual Mitchell Persimmon Festival. One of these projects through the Art Club is decorating several floats for the parade. She has been involved in the Veterans Day Program through the school and the Veterans Memorial project through her current events class. Thomas also volunteered for a summer art class for students in grades 3 through 5 sponsored by Ivy Tech at the StoneGate Arts and Education Center.

Thomas enjoys drawing and painting. Her future plans include a degree in the field of psychology/social work and to work in those fields to help others.

Carson Boady is President of his senior class and Student Council President. He is a member of Renaissance Club, BETA Club, Thanksgiving Committee and has been a football manager, basketball manager and baseball manager.

Carson Boady

His school related community activities include “School Penny Wars” raising $500 for the Men’s Warming Shelter, Student Council Thanksgiving drive that donated gift cards to 10 families, and organized a Thanksgiving dinner that fed over 150 families. He also organized Homecoming dances.

Through Boady’s business “Boady’s Lemon Shake-ups”, Boady has been able to donate to several organizations in the community. Boady plans to attend Indiana University for a degree in business management/entrepreneurship. He plans to continue his business to assist organizations in his community and in Indiana.

The DAR Good Citizens from both high schools will be recognized at a 6 p.m. Awards Banquet on Tuesday, March 12, at the First Baptist Church, 1515 20th St., Bedford.

John Wallace DAR member, Martha Cox, is the chairman of the Good Citizens Committee.

