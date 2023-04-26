Olivia Pratt-Korbel killer's accomplice given new identity as he is jailed for 22 months

Nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel - Family handout

A convicted criminal who helped Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s murderer to cover his tracks will not be able to return to Merseyside, but he is to be given a new identity after he is released from prison.

Paul Russell, who pleaded guilty to assisting an offender, claimed he was “terrified” of the schoolgirl’s killer, Thomas Cashman, who had a “reputation”, as he was sentenced to 22 months in prison.

The 41-year-old said he was not aware that Cashman had killed the nine-year-old when he helped him to dispose of clothing and a bag after the shooting in August 2022, Liverpool Crown Court heard on Wednesday.

Russell, a father of two and the partner of the key witness in Cashman’s trial, will serve half of his sentence minus the six months he has spent on remand, which means he will be released in only five months.

Russell spoke with police in the days after Olivia’s death and told them he knew who was responsible for the killing, his sentencing hearing was told.

The court heard that moments after he was charged with assisting Cashman, he was issued with a threat to life warning by police.

His guilty plea could not be reported until after the trial of Cashman, who was found guilty of the schoolgirl’s murder last month and sentenced to 42 years in prison.

Many would think it “lenient”

Jailing Russell, Mrs Justice Yip said: “Those who assist offenders who use guns must expect to be imprisoned. That message needs to be understood.”

She said a balance needed to be struck because Russell had gone to the police after “discovering the dreadful truth that an innocent child had lost her life” and named Cashman despite genuine fear of the consequences.

The judge said she had no doubt that many would think the sentence was “very lenient given the nature of the offending”.

Olivia’s family were in court for the sentencing and her father, John Pratt, was seen shaking his head and saying, “so what?” after hearing Russell’s life had been “destroyed” since he began assisting the police.

When the sentence was announced, he said: “Joke.”

Russell, of Snowberry Road, West Derby, in Liverpool, admitted driving Cashman from an address in the aftermath of the shooting.

He also admitted disposing of a bag given to him by Cashman by taking it to another address.

During the attack, the balaclava-clad gunman chased convicted drug dealer Joseph Nee into the Korbel family home in Kingsheath Avenue, before firing through the door, killing Oliva and injuring her mother, Cheryl Korbel.

The defendant, wearing a black suit and white shirt, appeared via videolink from a remote location for the hearing.

Accomplice turned on killer

Henry Riding, prosecuting, said: “Mr Russell not only admitted what he had done to assist Mr Cashman in the course of police interviews, he also named Mr Cashman in the course of the very first police interview.”

He said Russell had offered to give evidence against Cashman as a prosecution witness.

Cashman’s trial heard that the killer fled the scene of the shooting as Olivia lay fatally injured and went to the house of a woman he had been in a relationship with.

The woman, who has been given lifetime anonymity, told the court that Cashman had changed his clothes and she heard him say he had “done Joey”.

Tom Schofield, defending, said: “[Russell] doesn’t for a moment suggest he is blameless in this case and he recognises that it’s right he should be punished.”

Russell had been remanded to a prison in Leeds, but was transferred to another prison under an assumed name because of a threat to his safety.

Mr Schofield said Russell would be “looking over his shoulder for years to come”.