Thomas Cashman was ‘feared enforcer’ for crime group building reputation as ‘man with the gun’

Thomas Cashman was a feared enforcer for an organised crime group

To his neighbours on the smart new-build estate in West Derby, Thomas Cashman appeared to be a respectable and hard-working family man with a fondness for sports cars and foreign holidays.

But in reality the 34-year-old father of two was a feared enforcer for an organised crime group who had been building a reputation on Merseyside as a “man with the gun”.

During his trial Cashman told the jury he was just a local cannabis dealer who did not really have any underworld enemies.

But Liverpool-based crime sources have told The Telegraph he was actually a trigger happy gangster who killed nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel last August while trying to take out a rival drug dealer.

The hit was allegedly ordered on Joseph Nee by an organised crime group after a cannabis farm they operated was robbed.

Cashman is suspected of trying to kill the convicted drug dealer and burglar just weeks before in a drive-by shooting.

When that hit was unsuccessful Cashman was determined to save face and do the job properly.

Thomas Cashman

One underworld source who spoke to The Telegraph, described how he met Cashman four years ago and described him as being ambitious with a growing reputation for a willingness to use a firearm.

He said: “When I met him, which was 2018, he was just a skinny little rat with a firearm. He can’t fight with his hands but he could use a gun and he was willing to use a gun anywhere on anyone.”

The source said Cashman had made his money from cannabis “grow houses” on the outskirts of the city, where criminal gangs harvest huge quantities of drugs.

He explained: “He’s attached to this organised crime group that puts ‘grows’ up and they’re not little grows. You can get £60,000 each time a crop is ready.

“His comfortable life now comes on the back of intimidation and the guns used. Basically his main line of work was being an enforcer alongside people doing cannabis grows. And every time these cannabis grows got robbed he would be recruited by the people that were growing them to do the damage.”

Fingertip search by forensics on the street in Knotty Ash, Liverpool following the shooting of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel - Robyn Vinter/Guardian/eyevine

Cashman lived with his girlfriend and their two children on a smart housing estate less than a mile away from where Olivia was killed.

His partner recently established a new beauty salon business in the area, but dissolved it just weeks after the shooting.

Outward appearance of respectability

Neighbours described him as having an outward appearance of respectability, but admitted they were not clear what he did for a living.

One said he was “very normal” but “quiet” and said he would often see him walking his dog, and would regularly hear his daughter laughing as she played in the garden.

Body cam footage issued by Merseyside Police of Thomas Cashman being arrested in Runcorn

After his arrest, one neighbour claimed a member of his gang came to their house posing as a delivery driver and questioned them as to whether anyone had given any information to police.

They said: “He was asking so many questions. I think he was scoping the street out. He said it would have been hard for Cashman to be caught because he is a secretive guy and wouldn’t give anything away.”

During his trial, a key witness said Cashman never dealt in “poxy” amounts of cannabis and people in the area were said to be heavily in debt to him.

One local, who did not wish to be named but knew Olivia’s family well, said: “[Cashman] was always off on his ‘holidays’. Every time he did a job or got a load of money you would see his girlfriend grabbing her bags preparing for another holiday.

“It’s all down to money and he was a bit greedy with money.”

DSI Baker said the revelations about Cashman’s drug dealing and affluent lifestyle were “disgusting”.

He added: “He was earning up to a quarter of a million pounds. He’s not paying any tax on that. He’s living in a big detached house, he has properties linked to him all across the North West. Like everybody else, I was disgusted.”