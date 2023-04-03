Thomas Cashman receives life sentence for Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder

1
Jamie Bullen
·5 min read
Cheryl Korbel, (centre right) mother of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, arrives at Manchester Crown Court - PA
Thomas Cashman refused to appear in the dock as he was handed a life sentence for the murder of nine-year-old schoolgirl Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

The 34-year-old remained inside the cells at Manchester Crown Court after he accused Crown Prosecution Service officials of singing 'We are the Champions' following his conviction last Friday.

His absence was branded "disrespectful" to the court on Monday as his barrister told Mrs Justice Yip he had decided not to appear because of the reaction following his guilty verdict.

Professor John Cooper, representing Cashman, said: "He was aware the CPS (Crown Prosecution Service) were singing ‘We are the Champions’ on Friday, loudly. When the matter was raised with them, they said, we are entitled to."

Mrs Justice Yip responded: “With respect Mr Cooper I don’t think that has anything to do with whether he is in court to hear his sentence and the reasons for his sentence.”

Mr Cooper counters: “With respect, My Lady, it does.”

He added: “He has been spoken to and given certain advice, but is concerned that the matter is turning into a circus.”

Cashman refused to appear in the dock to be sentenced - Merseyside Police
Olivia's mother, Cheryl Korbel, attended the hearing clutching a "memory" teddy bear made from Olivia's clothes with her funeral eulogy which she held when Cashman was convicted on Friday.

Cashman was found guilty following an 18 day trial of the murder of Olivia, the attempted murder of his intended target Joseph Nee, and the wounding with intent of Cheryl Korbel on August 22 last year.

He was also found guilty of two counts of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life. Speaking before the sentencing, David McLachlan KC told the court the minimum sentence should be a starting point of 30 years.

Olivia was murdered at her home in Dovecot, Liverpool, in August last year. The nine-year-old schoolgirl's parents and sister read out emotional victim impact statements as the hearing continued in Cashman's absence.

Olivia was shot inside her home
Family statements: 'She'll never wear a prom dress or have sweet 16th'

Mother Chloe said: "Liv never stopped talking, literally never, even if she wasn’t directly talking to  anyone she would still be chatting away. The thing I miss most is hearing her say  “mum”.

"I just miss hearing her voice, its just so quiet, I would do and give anything  in the world to have her chatting to me. It is so very lonely without her. Everything is  just so quiet, I just can’t cope with the silence.

"I cannot get my head around how Cashman continued to shoot after hearing the  terrifying screams. The utter devastation he has caused, he doesn’t care, how could  he? His actions have left the biggest hole in our lives that can never be filled.

"My nine-year-old Liv was the light of our lives, our beautiful, sassy, chatty girl who  never ran out of energy, she was a character, she was my baby, she had amazing  qualities and knew what she wanted in life.

"She will never get to make her Holy communion, wear that prom dress, or have a sweet 16th birthday, walk down the aisle with the man of her dreams or become a  mother of her own children. All that promise for her future so cruelly taken away.

"Now I have to drive to the cemetery to be close to my baby daughter, I sit with her  and talk to her telling her I miss her smile, her kisses. her cuddles, her voice. I tell her  she will live on in my heart, she will always be with us, my little shadow.  
"We love you endless amounts Liv."

Olivia was murdered in August last year
'I felt as though my heart stopped beating'

Olivia's father John Pratt told the court: "I have been asked to do the impossible and put into words how the murder of my beautiful daughter has affected me. No words can make you understand the pain I’m feeling. My heart has been forever broken by your actions.

"You took the decision to shoot into Olivia’s home with no regard to who was there. I want you to know you have changed my life forever. We will never be a whole family again. You did that to us.

"I have nightmares about how she died, and the nightmares won't go away.

John Pratt, wearing a pink ribbon in court, read out a victim impact statement - PA
Olivia's teenage sister Chloe added: "My family and I are living in a real life tragedy.

“This is all because of selfish people thinking it’s ok to carry guns and putting innocent people at risk. I miss my baby sister, I miss my best friend.

“I miss sharing my bedroom with her and hearing her talk all the time. I am beyond grateful to have had nine years of Olivia. I will keep those memories forever.

"When I was told she had passed away I felt as though my heart stopped beating."

In mitigation, Mr Cooper told the court there was no evidence to state Cashman intended to kill Olivia.

“In cases such as this where there is a hit, if one uses the colloquial expression, one would normally expect more planning than in this case.

“There is no evidence in this case of any form of communication, pre-planning or arrangements that could lend itself to the submission there was substantial planning or pre-meditation.

“The evidence is the two weapons. Although one could say the failure of one weapon hardly is indicative of someone who did substantial planning. Putting aside the weapons or reconnaissance, there is no substantial planning or pre-meditation."

