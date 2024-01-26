Thomas Clouse: The Dirt: New apartments coming on former Spokane property

Jan. 25—A site long used by the city of Spokane's fleet of snow plows and other vehicles is about to become a very large. multi-family housing complex, according to permit requests submitted earlier this month.

The project, NoDo Normandie, has grown since plans were first revealed 2022. It would construct 10 buildings that contain 236 living units and a parking building mostly at 127 W. Mission Ave. and some structures at 115 W. Mission Avenue.

The estimated cost of the project is about $33.8 million.

The project's principal is Bobby Brett, minority partner of Brett Sports, which owns the Spokane Chiefs and the Spokane Indians. Efforts to reach Brett this week were unsuccessful.

The site, which includes more than 5 acres, was used for the city's fleet maintenance and traffic engineering services departments before NoDo Spokane LLC purchased it for $2.3 million in 2019, according to Spokane County Assessor's Office records.

Most of the planned buildings will be three-stories tall and contain 24-multifamily housing units. Two of the structures will be four-stories and will have 40 units. Plans also call for a parking garage with more than 200 spaces.

A contractor was not listed in the permit requests.

In 2022, Brett and Chris Batten, owner of RenCorp Realty, who is listed as the contact on city records, submitted an environmental review with the Washington state Department of Ecology for NoDo Spokane, which at the time called for a 176-unit multi-family housing development.

In addition to the multi-family buildings, the east side of the Normandie Complex site could be developed into an additional mix of apartments with some existing buildings to be repurposed into commercial space, according to the environmental review.

The project architect is Olson Projects of Spokane. Batten and the listed architect, Pete Kanyer, did not immediately return calls this week seeking comments.

The site was acquired by the city in 1899 for $1 from John J. Browne, a businessman from Portland who helped found the city of Spokane and Browne's Addition, according to a Spokesman-Review article published in 2019.

When the Spokane Central Service Center was built in 2015, the city moved its fleet and street operations there and sold the Normandie site.

The Normandie site reportedly had "significant issues" with pollution from its use as a vehicle maintenance facility, according to the Spokesman-Review article.

NoDo Spokane LLC submitted documentation to the state Department of Ecology in August 2021, stating the site was adequately remediated.

Tangle Ridge moves forward

Another large housing development, which has been planned for years, appears to be moving forward.

Developers submitted a request to build an office and showroom, which will later be converted into a home, to sell lots in the Tangle Ridge Estates.

The building request is located at 6947 S. Boulder Ridge Dr.

Tangle Ridge Estates, estimated at about $25 million, calls for 45 new homes just southeast of the Eagle Ridge development in Latah Valley.

The owners are listed as Michael and Sue Ann Kinney. Efforts to reach the owners last week were unsuccessful.

The listed contractor, Lauren Fafnis, of Lennar Northwest, did not immediately return a call this past week seeking comment. The architectural firm is listed as the Felton Group.

The site contains 12 acres located south of West 22nd Avenue and west of Canyon Bluffs and Westwood Lane.

The project was stalled in 2021 due to concerns about traffic along U.S. 195.