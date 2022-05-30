Thomas Costabile to present at Leading Entrepreneurs of the World

The Executive Director and CEO of ASME on embracing complexity and preparing for the next 100 years

New York, NY --News Direct-- 1BusinessWorld

Thomas Costabile, the Executive Director and CEO of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), join us at Leading Entrepreneurs of the World to talk about embracing complexity and preparing for the next 100 years.

You can attend the live session of Thomas presentation by registering through the following link:

https://1businessworld.com/event/embracing-complexity-preparing-for-the-next-100-years-thomas-costabile/

All news and content distribution in partnership with News Direct.

About ASME

ASME is a not-for-profit membership organization that enables collaboration, knowledge sharing and skills development across all engineering disciplines. ASME helps the global engineering community develop solutions to real world challenges. Founded in 1880 as the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, ASME is a not-for-profit professional organization that enables collaboration, knowledge sharing and skill development across all engineering disciplines, while promoting the vital role of the engineer in society. ASME codes and standards, publications, conferences, continuing education, and professional development programs provide a foundation for advancing technical knowledge and a safer world. ASME

About Leading Entrepreneurs of the World

As part of 1BusinessWorld, Leading Entrepreneurs of the World is one of the largest and most comprehensive entrepreneurial platforms and events in the world and features entrepreneurs, founders and business leaders presenting on cutting-edge topics and the latest industry developments. Leading Entrepreneurs of the World

About 1BusinessWorld

1BusinessWorld is a global business ecosystem, network and marketplace that provides entrepreneurs, business owners and professionals with the information, tools, resources and connectivity needed to succeed throughout their company’s growth journey, toward a better business world. Our vision is based on the reality that we live, work and do business in one global interconnected business environment, and hence our motto: “One World, One Business World”. Our mission is to encourage and support global communication and collaboration among entrepreneurs, professionals, and businesses. 1BusinessWorld

Story continues

Contact Details

1BusinessWorld

Media Enquiries

+1 212-220-6677

info@1businessworld.com

Company Website

https://1businessworld.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/thomas-costabile-to-present-at-leading-entrepreneurs-of-the-world-592989091