Thomas' defense asks judge to step down from case, saying he's biased

Dec. 15—SOMERSET, Pa. — Suspended Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas is asking the judge presiding over his case to voluntarily step down, arguing he's shown "strong bias" against his defense and a potential expert witness.

Thomas' defense attorneys filed the recusal motion after Cambria County Senior Judge Timothy Creany declined to extend the deadline for a medical report by retired Allegheny County Medical Examiner Cyril Wecht this month, instead providing a three-day window to provide the report.

Defense attorneys Ryan Tutera and Eric Jackson Lurie requested a full week, but were declined after Creany told them they've had months to secure an expert and that the 91-year-old forensic pathologist has been involved with the case since October.

In court Dec. 5, Creany also questioned the defense's need for the expert report, which appears to involve a review of a bruise near the alleged victim's eye.

Tutera and Lurie said the document could be crucial to their defense.

And in their motion Tuesday, they cited other points as arguments for recusal, noting that Creany blocked Thomas from raising concerns as a trial defense that officials were secretly "conspiring" to remove him from office.

At the time, the judge described it as a legally inadmissible "conspiracy theory."

Thomas' team approached two previous medical experts for their case, without success, before turning to Wecht — an at-times controversial figure in the field who is no stranger to conspiracies — for their medical report.

During a 50-year career examining deaths nationwide, Wecht gained fame for his own popular but unproven theory about President John F. Kennedy's fatal shooting in 1963.

He served Allegheny County as coroner, a Democratic commissioner and later a medical examiner, until 2005 — and was often dogged by accusations he profited by using his taxpayer- funded government office facilities to perform private work for outside clients.

Wecht maintained he was a victim of a political conspiracy.

In the 1980s, he repaid $200,000 to Allegheny County in a settlement, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported. He resigned from his post in 2005 following an indictment that later saw the criminal charges dropped.

Regarding Wecht, Thomas' attorneys suggested that Creany used profanity referencing his name in chambers and advised them tht the case won't be tried based on the prominent pathologist's calendar.

They also said that Creany has already suggested the Wecht report — which has not yet been approved for trial — could be tossed.

Tutera also cited an email, which is under seal, where Creany allegedly accused Thomas' counsel of "playing games" with the report by delaying the document's delivery to Office of Attorney General prosecutors.

That did not occur, they wrote, saying prosecutors were also given the document the same day.

"The court's false accusations ... are consistent with the court's inability to preside fairly over a trial," Tutera and Lurie wrote.

When contacted by The Tribune-Democrat on Wednesday, Creany said he could not discuss the motion or its allegations — but would address the matter in court at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Creany has set Thomas' trial for January, which will be 16 months since the embattled prosecutor was first charged with sex crimes.

Thomas continues to maintain he is not guilty of any charges against him.

Creany has repeatedly said Thomas' case will be tried on facts presented about what happened the night of an alleged sexual assault at a Windber woman's home — and he has dismissed attempts by attorneys on both sides of the case to add evidence beyond that.

On the same day he rejected Thomas' "political" payback defense — and a defense witness who sought to testify about it — Creany also rejected prosecutors' efforts to include details from a former paramour of Thomas' that Senior Deputy Attorney General Patrick Schulte suggested was proof of similar "bad acts" a year earlier.

Both sides' attempts didn't meet the legal threshold required to be admissible in court, he said at the time.

Earlier in the year, Creany also advised attorneys to refrain from making "extrajudicial" statements about the case outside court to enable a fair, impartial jury to be selected in Somerset County.

Creany has said he intends to begin seating a jury for the trial in January.