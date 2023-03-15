Thomas' defense offers evidence to raise doubt about alleged sexual assault

Mar. 15—SOMERSET, Pa. — Defense attorneys worked to raise doubt Wednesday about a Windber woman's story that she was sexually assaulted by suspended Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas.

After a defense witness testified she didn't hear anything from the woman's residence, jurors watched the woman's recorded 2021 interviews with state police, where she testified Thomas likely meant to "slap" her when he hit her in the nose — one of several points this week that the defense has questioned the extent of the alleged assault.

But the videos also showed the courtroom emotional moments — with the woman at one point crying as she described difficult moments while her top was stripped off by her attacker.

During one point in the courtroom, Thomas leaned forward with his glasses removed, lowered his head and wiped his eyes in court, while jurors' eyes were fixed on the television screen.

The sixth day in court also included testimony from a neighbor who lives on the opposite end of their duplex. She said she sometimes heard the woman and her child next door, but didn't hear anything that night.

Christine Silpa said she was likely sleeping around midnight the morning of Sept. 19 and didn't hear anything unusual.

She said the woman told her she was attacked the next day, but she "kinda blew it off" because she didn't notice injuries on her.

Under cross-examination, Senior Deputy Attorney General Patrick Schulte suggested she changed her story.

Schulte said he visited Silpa after the assault investigation began and suggested she said she wasn't even sure if she was home that night.

Silpa said she didn't recall speaking to Schulte at any point in her home.

"I was wearing a black jacket ... I was in your living room," Schulte said, raising his voice.

"You're telling me you don't remember seeing me before?"

Silpa repeated again that she didn't recall before the repetitive conversation was stopped by a defense objection.

Well-known forensic expert Cyril Wecht is expected to testify for the defense later Wednesday.

Check back for additional information on this developing story.