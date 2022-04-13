Thomas E. Haughawout identified as New Philadelphia murder victim

Nancy Molnar
·1 min read
Thomas E. Haughawout
NEW PHILADELPHIA — Police have identified Thomas E. Haughawout, 76, as the victim of Monday's murder.

Detective Capt. Ty Norris said Haughawout was shot and killed inside his apartment at 135½ Fifth St. SW around 6:30 a.m.

He said detectives are currently interviewing known associates of the deceased for information pertaining to his murder.

New Philadelphia Fire Chief Jim Parrish assists with the removal of the body of Thomas E. Haughawout from his apartment on Fifth St. SW in New Philadelphia, where he was shot to death on Monday.
New Philadelphia Fire Chief Jim Parrish assists with the removal of the body of Thomas E. Haughawout from his apartment on Fifth St. SW in New Philadelphia, where he was shot to death on Monday.

"It is our belief that this is an isolated incident and not a random act of violence," Norris said in a prepared statement. "We believe based on our investigation that the perpetrator of this heinous crime was known to Mr. Haughawout and that the general public’s safety is not in jeopardy."

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner completed the autopsy Tuesday, Norris said.

Anyone who has any information or knows anything about the homicide or Haughawout is asked to contact Norris or Detective Chaz Willett at the New Philadelphia Police Department, (330) 343-4488.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Thomas E. Haughawout identified as New Philadelphia murder victim

