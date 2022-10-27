Thomas Graley Jr. pleads guilty to aggravated murder

Oct. 27—JEFFERSON — Thomas Graley Jr. pleaded guilty to aggravated murder Wednesday in the 2021 beating death of his girlfriend.

Graley, 38, of Dorset Township, was sentenced to 25 years to life in a plea negotiation with prosecutors.

Common Pleas Judge David Schroeder presided over the hearing. The victim, Nicole Booth, 34, was Graley's live-in girlfriend and the mother of his two young children.

On Nov. 15, 2021 Ashtabula County Sheriff's deputies were called to Mill Road in Dorset for a report of an unresponsive female.

When deputies arrived, they found Booth unresponsive with severe bruising and cigarette burns on her head, face and arms.

Graley told deputies they were arguing when she said she didn't feel well and suddenly fell on the floor and stopped breathing, according to the sheriff's report.

When questioned further, Graley refused to answer, deputies said.

The children were home at the time and were released to a family member.

Booth was taken to University Hospitals Geauga Medical Center and later transported to a Cleveland hospital, where she died from blunt force trauma to her head and trunk, according to a coroner's report.

The investigation, conducted by the ACSO Detective Bureau, revealed Booth had been beaten over a two-month period before succumbing to her injuries.

Graley has been incarcerated in the Ashtabula County Jail on a $500,000 cash bond since his arrest. He will remain there until he's transported to an Ohio prison, where he will serve his sentence.

"I would like to thank Lt. Sean Ward and the Detective Bureau for all of their hard work on this case," said Chief Deputy Terry Moisio. "Their thorough investigation uncovered additional evidence resulting in a plea agreement and closure for the victim's family."