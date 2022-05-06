Thomas granted continuance after call to verify attorney

May 6—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Suspended Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas' preliminary hearing on a 2021 domestic assault case was continued to May 20 in a Cambria County district court Thursday.

But District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown, only granted Thomas' request after directing his court staff to verify that Thomas secured an attorney after he showed up alone, indicating he was unprepared to proceed in court.

"You've had 10 days. Why wait so long?" Price asked Thomas after he arrived in court to request a last- minute continuance. "You are experienced enough to know the system."

"I'm flying blind," Thomas responded. "Monday I was in jail. Tuesday I was getting out. I had a bond revocation hearing Friday ... and I haven't been able to communicate with my wife so I can stroke a check (to retain an attorney)."

"These are major life decisions," said Thomas, who is on court-ordered house arrest.

"The issue I have," Price said, "is that you were arraigned April 25. Today is May 5. You need to explain to me why I should grant a continuance."

Thomas was in district court Thursday for the second of three cases against him.

State police in Cambria County filed charges last month, alleging Thomas was seen hitting his wife in the face and head while they were driving in a car from Johnstown to Windber in May 2021.

A woman told police she witnessed the incident through video during a FDaceTime call with Thomas' wife, Amy, and according to investigators, the woman photographed Amy Thomas' injuries afterward.

Amy Thomas has disputed the charges, testifying at Jeffrey Thomas' bond revocation hearing last week that she has not made any allegations against her husband and does not intend to in the future.

Patrick Schulte, a senior deputy with the state Office of Attorney General, is prosecuting the case and arrived for Thursday's hearing telling the judge he was prepared to proceed.

Story continues

Thomas said his attorney for the case, Joe Otte, was in Pittsburgh, but a continuance later in the month "works for him."

Price directed a member of his staff to accompany Thomas to the sheriffs deputies check-in area on the main floor to retrieve a contact number for Otte to confirm he would be making a formal appearance. Afterward, paperwork was finalized to reschedule the hearing for May 20.

Price said there's no question Thomas has a right to an attorney, like anyone else facing charges, but he doesn't want to schedule court time unnecessarily when that time could otherwise be spent handling other court proceedings.

"We're the busiest (district court) in Cambria County," he said. "Every time I kick a case down the road, the schedule backs up."

Thomas is separately awaiting trail in Somerset County, accused of sexually assaulting and strangling a another Windber woman inside her home in September 2021.

That case, being handled by state Supreme Court-appointed Judge Timothy Creany, is currently scheduled for jury selection in September.