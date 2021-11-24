Thomas Jefferson statue removed from New York City Hall
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Author Douglas Murray calls the removal a 'disgrace' on 'Fox & Friends.'
Author Douglas Murray calls the removal a 'disgrace' on 'Fox & Friends.'
She took off his last name from her Instagram bio.
The "Late Show" host has a mock plea from one of the former president's sons.
The "Game of Thrones" star hilariously "set the record straight" during a comedy roast of The Jonas Brothers for Netflix.
Brian Laundrie, the sole "person of interest" in the klling of his fiancée, Gabby Petito, killed himself while being hunted by police.
Snack wisely to protect your memory.
Halle Berry shared her "weird" but not so weird, sexual turn on during an interview with rapper Young M.A. on the promo trail for her upcoming Netflix film "Bruised."
Linebacker Jake Venables, son of defensive coordinator Brent Venables, will leave Clemson family after this season.
It doesn't have teams in the top four, but the Big 12 does have three in the top 10, making it a winner of latest College Football Playoff rankings.
A Kansas City, Missouri, police detective has been found guilty of the 2019 killing of a Black father of three. The cop involved in the […]
Pittsburgh is busy shuffling the roster this week.
And the two also wore matching trucker hats.
Thomas Tuchel hailed "amazing" Chelsea as the Champions League holders booked their place in the last 16 with an imperious 4-0 rout of Juventus on Tuesday.
Dispatch and Michigan sports writers pick who they believe will win in the Buckeyes-Wolverines game, and what the final score will be.
Public attention has re-focused on the Milwaukee County District Attorney, John Chisholm, who said the state's recommendation for Darrell Brooks' bail was "inappropriately low."
"I sat through appointment after appointment, having my pain dismissed, being told I was 'depressed,' being told I had 'IBS,' just as they had told Tori."
Julianne Hough in a velvet mini dress with jewel-encrusted detailing and a pair of black pumps with a sparkly accent.
Christina Haack is deliriously in love with her fiancé Joshua Hall, which is a great place to be after a few roller-coaster years with the end of her marriages to Tarek El Moussa and Ant Anstead. She’s come into her own and emerged with a newfound sense of confidence — but she’s also hinting at […]
In need of waiver wire help but not sure who to drop? 4for4's Jennifer Eakins provides a list of players to consider cutting from fantasy lineups.
Could Ryan Pace pull the plug on the Matt Nagy era midseason?
Wil Myers of the San Diego Padres says Carmel Country Club misled him into joining by telling him it’d be easy to get a tee time. He and his wife owe fees, the clubs says.