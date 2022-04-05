Thomas Markle says 'everyone would hate' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle if it wasn't for their PR team

Meghan Markle's estranged father Thomas criticized her in a new YouTube video.

The Duchess of Sussex's estranged father Thomas Markle said the entire population would hate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle if it wasn't for their PR team.

Thomas made the comments during episode three of his YouTube channel with celebrity photographer Karl Larsen, titled Remarkable Friendship.

In the episode posted on Saturday, Thomas and Larsen sit at a table with a photograph of Queen Elizabeth II positioned between them. They discuss the entertainment news of the week, including Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.

They also criticize Prince Harry for not returning to the UK for Prince Philip's memorial service, which was held at London's Westminster Abbey on March 29, almost one year after his death. The memorial service was attended by the British royal family and other public figures who weren't able to attend the funeral due to the UK's COVID-19 restrictions at the time.

Harry returned to the UK for the funeral service last year. His reason for not returning for the memorial service has not been confirmed. In September, the royal appealed for a judicial review of a government decision that barred him from personally paying for police protection while in the UK, Insider reported in January. He gave up his right to publicly-funded royal protection when he stepped back from royal life.

"He should be ashamed of himself, and ashamed to ever go back to England," Thomas said in the video. "But, I'm prejudiced against him, so."

"I don't know, I think other people feel the same way," Larsen responded.

"Well, if they didn't have this multimillion-dollar public relations team, everyone would hate them. Now, only 90% of the population hates them," Thomas said.

The Sussexes used Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace's communication teams until they resigned from royal duties in April 2020, after which they employed a private press team through their Archewell organization.

The duchess previously said she felt "unprotected" by the palace's press team because they wouldn't correct untrue stories in the press about the couple, instead using the traditional "no comment" approach.

