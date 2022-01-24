Thomas Pierce of Marlborough ID'd as man killed crossing Route 9 in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM — Authorities have identified the man killed while crossing Route 9 last Monday as Thomas Pierce of Marlborough.

Pierce, 48, was crossing Route 9 near the California Avenue intersection when he was struck and killed at 9:01 p.m. by a Mazda RX-6 driving westbound, authorities said.

According to a spokeswoman for the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, the crash remains under investigation and the driver has not been cited or charged.

Pierce, one of 15 siblings, grew up in Southborough and attended Assabet Valley Regional Technical High School in Marlborough and earned a certificate in medical administration from Kaplan University, according to his obituary.

Pierce’s funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Morris Funeral Home, 40 Main St., Southborough, with burial to follow at the Southborough Rural Cemetery.

