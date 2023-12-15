Thomas Pollando, former Sayreville Democratic leader, dies at 74

Thomas Pollando, the former Sayreville Democratic chairman who was facing bribery charges in the investigation of a local strip club, died Thursday. He was 74.

Pollando was indicted earlier this year on three counts of bribery, acceptance of an unlawful benefit by a public official, official misconduct, pattern of official misconduct, as well as hindering his own apprehension, theft by deception and falsifying public records.

"Obviously Mr. Pollando was under a lot of stress,” his attorney Robert Honecker Jr. said. "He was also upset that a lot of people abandoned him when he got charged."

Pollando had several medical issues the last several years.

"When he retained me, I found him to be very personable," Honecker said. "Obviously, he faced some serious charges, but he always seemed to be a kind and compassionate man."

Pollando's charges stemmed from an investigation last year in which the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office conducted electronic surveillance of a business in Sayreville and observed Pollando allegedly accepting several thousands of dollars and heard him claiming that he would attempt to use his political clout to influence an ongoing criminal case.

He was charged with accepting money in exchange for recommending that zoning or municipal codes not be enforced at Club 35 on Route 35, though he knew the business was in violation.

Shortly after being charged last year Pollando resigned as chairman of the Sayreville Democratic Party, as well as from positions on the Middlesex County Planning Board, the Sayreville Economic and Redevelopment Authority and from his job with the New Jersey Turnpike Authority.

A state grand jury recently returned a 21-count superseding indictment against seven individuals and three corporate entities, following an investigation into an alleged longstanding family-operated prostitution ring at Club 35 in Sayreville.

