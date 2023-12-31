Thomas Pollando's son, daughter-in-law scheduled for court hearing month after his father's death

SAYREVILLE - A little more than a month after his father Thomas Pollando's death, David Pollando and his wife are scheduled to be back in Superior Court in mid January to face conspiracy and witness tampering charges.

Thomas Pollando, the former Sayreville Democratic chairman who was facing bribery charges in the investigation of a local strip club, died Dec. 14 at the age of 74.

Prior to his death, Pollando, his son and daughter-in-law were all scheduled to appear in court this week.

During his last court appearance in September, Thomas Pollando, who was in a wheelchair, had been discussing a plea offer with his attorney, but had not reached any agreement. The details of the plea offer were not discussed in court.

Thomas Pollando in court before Middlesex County Superior Court Judge Sheree Pitchford.

And it's unclear if a plea offer also had been offered to David Pollando, 42 and his wife Lizmarie.

David Pollando was indicted on charges of conspiracy, witness tampering and retaliation against a witness, all second-degree crimes, and terroristic threats, a third degree crime.

His wife has been indicted on charges of second-degree conspiracy and third-degree hindering the apprehension of another.

The counts against David and Lizmarie Pollando stem from an incident in November 2022 in Old Bridge when David Pollando allegedly threatened a witness. An investigation also determined Lizmarie Pollando allegedly alerted her husband to the witness and lied to police when questioned about the incident.

David Pollando sits in court on June 12, 2023 in New Brunswick.

At previous court hearings, attorneys for David and Lizmarie Pollando have said they believe their clients would be eligible for pre-trial intervention, but attorneys for the state said PTI would be a long shot for David Pollando because he was indicted on a second-degree crime.

Thomas Pollando had been indicted on three counts of bribery, acceptance of an unlawful benefit by a public official, official misconduct and pattern of official misconduct, all second-degree offenses, as well as hindering his own apprehension, theft by deception and falsifying public records, all third-degree offenses.

Those charges stemmed from an investigation last year in which Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office detectives were conducting electronic surveillance of a business in Sayreville and allegedly observed Pollando accept several thousands of dollars in cash and allegedly heard him claiming that he would attempt to use his political clout to influence an ongoing criminal case.

He was charged with accepting money in exchange for recommending that zoning or municipal codes not be enforced at Club 35 in Sayreville, though he knew the strip club was in violation. He also is charged with giving police false information and theft by deception counts for allegedly using a check drawn on the election fund of former Sayreville Democratic Councilman Damon Enriquez for Pollando's personal use, and falsifying public records by directing an election finance record be falsified.

Shortly after being charged, Thomas Pollando resigned as chairman of the Sayreville Democratic Party. He also resigned from positions on the Middlesex County Planning Board, the Sayreville Economic and Redevelopment Authority and from his job with the New Jersey Turnpike Authority.

