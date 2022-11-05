Thomas Prame Just Bought 66% More Shares In Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Investors who take an interest in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) should definitely note that insider Thomas Prame recently paid US$15.09 per share to buy US$102k worth of the stock. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 66%.

Horizon Bancorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Thomas Prame is the biggest insider purchase of Horizon Bancorp shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$15.74. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months Horizon Bancorp insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Horizon Bancorp

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Horizon Bancorp insiders own 11% of the company, worth about US$75m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Horizon Bancorp Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Horizon Bancorp shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Horizon Bancorp you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

