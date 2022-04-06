Thomas Sankara murder: Ex-Burkina Faso President Blaise Compaoré found guilty

Thomas Sankara remains a hero for many across Africa

Burkina Faso's former President Blaise Compaoré has received a life sentence in absentia for his role in the assassination of his revolutionary predecessor, Thomas Sankara.

Sankara, 37, was gunned down along with 12 others during the 1987 coup d'état that brought Compaoré to power.

The pair had been close friends and had jointly seized power in 1983.

Sankara remains a hero for many across Africa because of his anti-imperialist stance and austere lifestyle.

Compaoré has lived in exile in Ivory Coast since he was removed from office following mass protests in 2014, and has taken up Ivorian nationality.

Compaoré was a close friend of Sankara

Thirteen others were also found guilty, including Compaoré's security chief Haycinthe Kafando, who was accused of leading the hit squad that killed Sankara.

He too was tried in absentia and received a life sentence.

They had both denied the charges. Mr Compaoré had previously denounced the trial as a political sham.

Gilbert Diendéré, one of the commanders of the army during the 1987 coup and the main defendant who was actually present at the trial, was also sentenced to life. He is already serving a 20-year sentence for a coup attempt in 2015.

This verdict puts an end to the six-month trial that began 34 years after the death of Sankara, whose assassination in a coup brought his ally Compaoré to power.

Eight other defendants received sentences ranging from three to 20 years, and three more defendants were acquitted.

The verdict was greeted by applause in the courtroom, the BBC's Lalla Sy reports from West Africa.