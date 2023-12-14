Thomas Scotti sworn in as North Hampton’s deputy police chief

NORTH HAMPTON — Thomas Scotti is the town’s new deputy police chief.

Scotti was sworn in officially at the Select Board meeting Monday, although he has been on the job since Nov. 27, according to Police Chief Robert LaBarge.

“Deputy Chief Scotti has 20 years of law enforcement experience,” LaBarge said. “He spent 15 years with the Hudson (N.H.) Police Department, as a patrolman, detective and detective sergeant. And he comes to us from the Litchfield Police Department, where he was captain.”

Thomas Scotti was officially sworn in Monday, Dec. 11, as North Hampton's deputy police chief. He is pictured with his wife Christie.

LaBarge said Scotti earned praise from the panel of neighboring community police chiefs he assembled to help interview candidates. The participants were Hampton Chief Alex Reno, Rye Chief Kevin Walsh and Greenland Chief Tara Tucker.

“He got great marks from the panel,” LaBarge said.

In particular, LaBarge said, Scotti brings to the Police Department’s leadership staff expertise on New Hampshire’s policing methodologies, as well as the knowledge needed for the department to reach its future goals.

“He fills in all the gaps,” LaBarge said. “He has an understanding of investigation, accreditation, grant writing, and policy development.”

Scotti, 42, was born in Nashua and raised in Pepperell, Massachusetts, before he returned to the Granite State to begin his law enforcement career. He earned his master’s degree in criminal justice at the University of Massachusetts Lowell in its bachelor's to master’s degree program.

He said law enforcement was his career choice from a young age, perhaps because his older brother, a role model, was a corrections officer.

“I just always wanted to be a police officer,” Scotti said.

Scotti said North Hampton is not unlike Litchfield, which is a small suburb of Manchester.

“The population of Litchfield is about 7,000,” he said. “And we had 14 members of the police department, much like North Hampton.”

The married father of four, Scotti, has two grown daughters, and two young sons, ages 10 and 11.

“My sons love the ocean, and we’ve always spent a lot of time here,” said Scotti, who added he hopes to spend the rest of his career at North Hampton PD. “We’re hoping to move here eventually, when the market and interest rates come down. I love it here.”

North Hampton’s Police Department is in a rebuilding phase as it replenishes its ranks after the untimely retirement of its former police chief in March and the subsequent resignation of the majority of its officers.

According to its website, with Scotti and LaBarge, the department includes Lt. James Russell, Sgts. Paul Yanakopulos and Kyle Manlow, along with patrolmen Todd Whitcomb, Dylan Spence, Ryan Stephens and John Tuttle, as well as two part-time officers.

North Hampton police honor Erin Coker

This year’s North Hampton Police Department “524" award goes to someone who, as LaBarge said, makes a difference every day with her assistance.

This year’s winner is North Hampton PD Administrative Assistant Erin Coker.

“Erin’s the backbone of the department,” LaBarge said.

North Hampton Police Chief Robert LaBarge presented the department’s “524" award to Erin Coker, the police administrative assistant.

LaBarge said Coker is an integral part of every police day, whether it’s dealing with the public, supporting the officers, handling the administrative paperwork, or IT. And she does it with a great attitude.

“She can do it all, LaBarge said. “She’s a hard worker, and she’s always positive about everything. Everyone agreed she was this year’s winner.”

North Hampton Police Department’s “524" award was created in honor of long-time North Hampton officer and detective Peter Cormier, who died of a heart attack in 2015 at the age of 46. He left behind his wife, Shelby, and two children.

Cormier served 18 years with North Hampton PD and was known for his leadership, kindness, and dedication to serving the public. The award bears Cormier’s badge number at the time of his death: 524.

It’s presented each year to a department member who best demonstrates Cormier’s qualities of dedication, teamwork, and fellowship.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: North Hampton Police Department hires veteran officer as deputy chief