Thomas, Smart help LSU rally, beat Georgia 94-92 in overtime

  • LSU guard Charles Manning Jr. dunks against Georgia during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP)
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Freshman Cameron Thomas scored eight of his 26 points after regulation, Javonte Smart hit back-to-back 3-pointers to force overtime and LSU rallied to beat Georgia 94-92 on Wednesday night.

Thomas, who came in averaging 24.6 points (No. 5 nationally) this season, set career highs with 15 free throws on 16 attempts, including 5 of 6 in the final two minutes. Smart finished with 21 points and freshman Darius Days had 13 points and 11 rebounds — his second double-double in the last three games and his third this season for LSU (7-2, 2-1 Southeastern Conference).

Thomas scored LSU's first seven points in overtime to take the lead for good and Days hit a 3-pointer to make it 90-86 with 50 seconds to play. Justin Kier hit the last of his career-high six 3s for Georgia (7-2, 0-2) and after LSU's Trendon Watford made 1 of 2 from the free-three line, Sahvir Wheeler's layup pulled the Bulldogs to 93-92 with 15 seconds remaining. Thomas missed the first of two foul shots and Wheeler couldn't convert a contested layup attempt in the closing seconds.

Kier, a 6-foot-5 graduate transfer from George Mason, finished with 25 points. Wheeler scored 21 and had nine assists. Sophomore Toumani Camara had 14 points and 10 rebounds — his fourth double-double in the last five games — while tying his career highs with four assists and three steals.

The Tigers, coming off an 83-79 loss at Florida last Saturday, trailed by 10 points midway through the second half and Wheeler hit a deep 3-pointer to give Georgia a six-point lead with 1:57 left. Smart answered with a 3 and then stole the ball from Tye Fagan. Trendon Watford drove to the left side of the lane and, as the defense collapsed around him, found Smart for a wide-open straight-away 3 to make it 80-all 47 seconds later.

The Bulldogs, who have lost back-to-back games, were called for 23 personal fouls — 17 after halftime — and were outscored 22-12 from the foul line.

Latest Stories

  • Capitol riot was false-flag operation by leftists, Trump backers claim, with no basis

    As an angry mob of Trump fans stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, several of President Trump’s key allies sought to baselessly cast blame on the loose-knit movement of left-wing agitators known as antifa.

  • Woman killed in Capitol riot shooting identified as US Air Force veteran, reports say

    Circumstances of shooting still unclear and DC police are investigating

  • Ted Cruz suggested the Senate hold a 'commission' to investigate election results. Bipartisan senators immediately tore him apart.

    In his opposition to the counting of electoral votes for President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) suggested Congress "follow the precedent" of another disputed election.In 1877, just a few years after the end of the Civil War, a disputed election was resolved with a bipartisan electoral commission that put former Republican President Rutherford B. Hayes in the White House, but also ended most of the Reconstruction efforts aimed at enforcing the end of slavery and white supremacy in the South. The 1877 commission allowed Jim Crow laws to take hold in the South and remain for nearly a century later. But without much regard for that racist history, Cruz suggested today's Congress follow 1877's lead.> "I would urge that we follow the precedent of 1877," says Senator Ted Cruz.> > The bipartisan electoral commission that Cruz speaks of was widely regarded as a disaster https://t.co/azXMO0zfYw pic.twitter.com/dLSuPLrvcO> > — Bloomberg Opinion (@bopinion) January 6, 2021Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) followed with a complete teardown of Cruz's argument, questioning why Cruz wasn't also disputing the elections of dozens of House members elected on the same ballots. And then came Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), a Republican from a swing state Biden won. Despite supporting and campaigning for Trump, Toomey also wasn't siding with the Republican opposition, instead questioning just how much good a "commission" would do for the undisputed count.More stories from theweek.com Trump aides reportedly conclude he is 'mentally unreachable' Mick Mulvaney resigns from the Trump administration: 'I can't stay here' Congress, Pence certify Joe Biden's presidential victory

  • Pakistan arrests 7 Shiite militants, foils possible attacks

    Pakistan's counter-terrorism police and the country's intelligence agency raided hideouts of an outlawed Shiite militant group in the eastern Punjab province and arrested seven suspects who allegedly wanted to attack leaders of rival Sunni Muslims' groups, a spokesman said Thursday. The suspects were being directed by militant leader Mehmood Iqbal, who was hiding in a neighboring country, officials said. Authorities did not name the country but officials have previously blamed Iran for backing Shiite militants.

  • Protester pictured with his feet up on Nancy Pelosi's desk is Trump supporter from Arkansas

    A Capitol protester pictured with his feet up in the offices of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been identified as Richard Barnett, a Trump supporter from Arkansas. Mr Barnett, 60, who was one of several protesters who stormed into Ms Pelosi's office, wrote her a "nasty note" and took a letter from her office addressed to a Republican Congressman. After then fleeing outside, he waved the letter around and gave a foul-mouthed interview to a waiting reporters, where he complained of having been squirted with mace spray by police trying to protect the building. He mockingly denied stealing the envelope, saying he had left some loose change on Ms Pelosi's desk by way of payment. “I didn’t steal it. I bled on it because they were macing me and I couldn’t f—ing see,” Mr Barnett said, according to video posted on Twitter by a New York Times reporter. “So I figure ‘well, I’m in her office, I got blood in her office, I’ll put a quarter on her desk even though she ain’t f—ing worth it." He added: "When the police came in with pepper spray, “I said, ‘I paid for this, it’s mine,’ and I left."

  • Kim Jong-un says North Korea's economic plan failed

    It comes after a year of border closures with China and storms that have devastated homes and crops.

  • President-elect Joe Biden to name judge Merrick Garland as attorney general

    President-elect Joe Biden has selected Merrick Garland, a federal appeals court judge who in 2016 was snubbed by Republicans for a seat on the Supreme Court, as his attorney general, two people familiar with the selection process said Wednesday.

  • Romney tells Republican colleagues 'this is what you've gotten' as Senate shelters in breached Capitol

    Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) put the blame for the chaos unfolding in the Capitol on Wednesday firmly on the shoulders of his Republican colleagues: "This is what you've gotten, guys," Romney was heard yelling as "mayhem unfolded in the Senate chamber, apparently addressing his colleagues who were leading the charge to press Mr. Trump's false claims of a stolen election," The New York Times reports.Protesters breached the Capitol on Wednesday afternoon, flooding the building and breaking into both chambers of Congress, sending lawmakers into terrified lockdowns. Sheltering with some members of the press, Romney reportedly called over Jonathan Martin of the Times to make it known, "This is what the president has caused today, this insurrection."More stories from theweek.com Trump aides reportedly conclude he is 'mentally unreachable' Mick Mulvaney resigns from the Trump administration: 'I can't stay here' Congress, Pence certify Joe Biden's presidential victory

  • Man facing hate crime in Wisconsin crash found incompetent

    A Mexican American man from Wisconsin charged with homicide as a hate crime because prosecutors say he intentionally crashed his pickup truck into a white motorcyclist has been committed to a psychiatric facility. Daniel Navarro, 27, of Fond du Lac, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide with a hate crime enhancer for the July 3 crash that killed Phillip Thiessen in Fond du Lac County.

  • Ashli Babbitt: Air Force veteran shot dead by plain clothes police during US Capitol riots

    The woman shot dead by police as she stormed the US Capitol building has been named as Ashli Babbitt, a Donald Trump supporter from San Diego, California who had served in the United States Air Force. Ms Babbitt, 35, who undertook four tours of duty in 14 years according to her husband, Aaron, was shot in the chest by a plain clothes officer after trying to enter the House chamber, Washington Police Chief Robert Contee said. During chaotic scenes inside the Capitol building, Ms Babbitt was part of an angry mob that ran amok, attempting to derail the certification of Joe Biden as the next president of the United States. "I really don't know why she decided to do this," her mother-in law told Fox News. Witnesses said Ms Babbitt was shot while attempting to climb through a window and enter the congressional chambers.

  • China steps up COVID-19 curbs near Beijing as infections rise

    Chinese authorities on Wednesday imposed travel restrictions and banned gatherings in the capital city of Hebei province, which surrounds Beijing, in the latest escalation of measures to stave off another coronavirus wave. The province, which entered a "wartime mode" on Tuesday, accounted for 20 of the 23 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases reported in mainland China on Jan. 5, more than the total of 19 cases in the province in the three previous days. Hebei also accounted for 43 of 64 new asymptomatic cases - people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus but not yet showing symptoms of COVID-19.

  • Trump lawyer Giuliani was pushing senators to block Biden victory even after riots began, misdialed voicemail reveals

    Donald Trump’s lawyer tried to block the count of the Electoral College votes as Capitol was still recovering from violence

  • How quickly do I need a second COVID-19 vaccine shot?

    The first COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. require two doses a few weeks apart. People should get some degree of protection within two weeks of the first shot, with the second shot bringing about the vaccine’s full protection. For the vaccine by Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech, the second shot is supposed to be after three weeks.

  • Trump aides reportedly conclude he is 'mentally unreachable'

    President Trump reportedly spent much of Wednesday "cocooned" at the White House as his supporters stormed the Capitol, and his aides say he has become "mentally unreachable."While a pro-Trump mob breached the Capitol building on Wednesday, disrupting Congress' session to certify President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election and leaving four people dead, Trump was "cocooned at the White House and listening only to a small coterie of loyal aides," all while resisting calls from advisers to condemn the rioters, The Washington Post reports."He kept saying: 'The vast majority of them are peaceful,'" an administration official told the Post. "'What about the riots this summer? What about the other side? No one cared when they were rioting. My people are peaceful. My people aren't thugs.' He didn't want to condemn his people."Now, Axios reports that some of Trump's "stalwart aides and confidants" have "given up trying to communicate with him" altogether, "considering him mentally unreachable.""His closest friends and paid White House officials — many of the Trumpiest Trumpers we know — are avoiding him like the plague," Axios writes, adding, "The president's final days in office will be lonely ones."Although Trump did ultimately release a video on Twitter in which he called on those rioting in the Capitol to go home, the video also again included his false claims that the election was stolen. According to the Post, aides had asked Trump not to include these false claims in the statement, but he went off script and threw them in anyway. Ultimately, some aides believe Trump "did irreparable damage to his presidency and legacy," the Post writes, with an administration official saying, "He was a total monster today."More stories from theweek.com Mick Mulvaney resigns from the Trump administration: 'I can't stay here' Congress, Pence certify Joe Biden's presidential victory White House counsel reportedly concerned Trump was committing treason

  • What does ‘Status Not Available’ mean on stimulus tracking site? Here’s what IRS says

    Stimulus checks started arriving through direct deposit last week, the IRS said.

  • Analysis: Narrow Democratic majorities in Congress could limit ambitious Biden agenda

    President-elect Joe Biden will get the Democratic Congress he sought after his party's stunning success in Georgia, but his expansive legislative agenda on issues such as healthcare and climate change cannot be assured a smooth ride. Wins by Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff for the state's two U.S. Senate seats in Tuesday's runoff elections will give the party control of both chambers in Congress and the White House. Biden is due to take office on Jan. 20, even as supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump on Wednesday stormed the U.S. Capitol to protest a congressional session convened to certify Biden's November victory.

  • Inside Fashion Designer Brian Atwood’s Vibrant Apartment 64 Floors Above Manhattan

    The Hudson Yards aerie, which Atwood shares with his physician husband Jake Deutsch, is literally “a glass box in the sky.”Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Capitol Hill rioters share photos at Nancy Pelosi’s desk as others in MAGA hats pose for selfies

    President Trump urged supporters to ‘go home’ while also falsely claiming victory

  • Kansas City Star: Sen. Josh Hawley 'has blood on his hands'

    In a scathing op-ed, the Kansas City Star editorial board let Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) know that because of his "actions in the last week," he "has blood on his hands" and "deserves an impressive share of the blame" for the violence in the Capitol.Hawley was the first senator to say he would oppose the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College win, and "that action, motivated by ambition, set off much that followed," the editorial board wrote. "The rush of his fellow presidential aspirant Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and other members of the Sedition Caucus to put a show of loyalty to the president above all else."As Congress debated the Electoral College results on Wednesday, supporters of President Trump descended, storming the Capitol and causing destruction along the way as they smashed glasses and broke into offices. Hawley — who sent out a fundraising email tied to his objection right before the chaos began — released a brief statement saying "the violence must end." The editorial board mocked him for being "so modest" and "failing to note your key role in inspiring one of the most heartbreaking days in modern American history."Trump, the editorial board said, "did not manage this madness on his own" — he was assisted by Republicans like Hawley, who knew there wasn't any election fraud but backed up Trump anyway. The board also had harsh words for citizens who "have excused all of the brazen lawlessness of this administration," saying they "can take a little bit of credit for these events, too. They couldn't have done it without you."More stories from theweek.com Trump aides reportedly conclude he is 'mentally unreachable' Mick Mulvaney resigns from the Trump administration: 'I can't stay here' Congress, Pence certify Joe Biden's presidential victory

  • Analysis: Thin Democratic control of Senate offers Biden chance for steps on climate

    Democratic control of the Senate offers President-elect Joe Biden an opportunity to advance parts of his climate agenda, but the paper-thin majority likely puts sweeping global warming legislation beyond reach. The election of Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in the Georgia run-off on Tuesday put the Senate at an even 50-50, giving Vice President-elect Kamala Harris the tie-breaking vote and removing control of the chamber from Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his fellow Republicans.