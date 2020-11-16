Thomas Sturtevant, Recognized Educator and Respected Administrator Named Founding Head of Broadstone Academy, Shenzhen, China

Innovative New Educational Experience Set to Open in Fall 2022

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Broadstone Academy is pleased to announce that Thomas K. Sturtevant, one of education's most experienced and respected professionals, has been appointed Founding Head of School for the organization's inaugural independent, coeducational school based in Shenzhen, China.

Broadstone Academy, which will welcome students in the fall of 2022, offers a world-class, comprehensive Liberal Arts and Sciences education for students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Broadstone has been conceived, developed, and guided by Yong Guo, who serves as Broadstone's Board Chair, and was formerly a successful technology executive and a Founding Exectutive Trustee of Beijing-based Keystone Academy.

States Mr. Guo, "We are thrilled to have secured Mr. Sturtevant's diverse talents and profound experience to launch this major initiative and to lead Broadstone in delivering an incomparable educational opportunity for Chinese and international students. We are confident that he will inspire the administrators, faculty, staff and students, as well as parents, to collectively create significant and meaningful educational and social outcomes that will produce a resoundingly positive global impact."

With a career spanning more than 35 years, Thomas Sturtevant brings a level of exceptional proficiency and broad experience to the Academy. During his tenure in the education, Mr. Sturtevant has been a teacher, college counselor, coach, Upper School Principal and Head of School at three highly respected independent schools in the Northeast United States. This range of involvement, along with his role in the founding of Beijing-based Keystone Academy, has equipped him with the rare blend of skills, strengths and credentials to create an academically rigorous, student-centered school, and to build a strong leadership team with exceptional faculty and staff to serve Broadstone families and forge a culture of excellence.

"I believe China is poised to lead the world," declares Mr. Sturtevant, "and schools will be essential to setting direction in terms of thought, culture, and humanitarian leadership. I am excited at the opportunity to create a first-class educational institution with a global reach where great educators will be eager to join our mission."

Mr. Sturtevant currently serves as the Head of Hyde Leadership Charter School, a large K12 educational institution in New York City with three Division Principals and 200 staff. In this role, he developed a top-tier leadership team and outstanding faculty with enviable retention levels, a stellar academic program and robust foundation for the school's future. Previously, he served as Founding Head for the Washington DC-based SEED Foundation, overseeing the establishment and launch of its new school in Cincinnati, Ohio, for which he directed program development, budget and strategic planning, campus and building design, technology and communications. Earlier, Mr. Sturtevant served for nearly a decade as Head of School for the historic New England boarding school Northfield Mount Hermon, where, among many major initiatives, he introduced international and domestic immersion learning programs, completed an $88M capital campaign and campus master plan and led a comprehensive reorganization of all aspects of the school's operations.

Broadstone Academy is unique in its dual commitment to prepare its students for life as well as for the finest colleges and universities in the world, which it will achieve by blending the best curricular and pedagogical elements of the finest preparatory schools in China and elsewhere. For both students and faculty, it will create an educational and residential environment that guides students in shaping their character in community with others.

Says Board Chair Yong Guo, "Students will graduate from Broadstone with not only a world-class formal education and depth of appreciation for their own Chinese language, history and culture, but also with an understanding and appreciation for the cultures of others and a commitment to make contributions to society and to the welfare of others while at Broadstone and after."

About Broadstone Academy

Broadstone Academy will be a premier K12, Chinese bilingual (Mandarin and English) school located in downtown Shenzhen, China's leading technological city. The Academy is engaged with a team of architects and designers to create a state-of-the-art institution for the education of tomorrow's leaders. At full enrollment, the Academy will host approximately 2,000 students, most of whom will be Chinese nationals, with upper school students benefiting from an on-campus boarding experience.

