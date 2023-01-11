Thomas to testify in his defense; jury selected

Jan. 11—SOMERSET, Pa. — Suspended Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas will testify under oath in March while defending himself against 2021 sexual assault charges.

And a jury of his peers is in place to hear that testimony.

One of Thomas' Pittsburgh attorneys, Ryan Tutera, acknowledged that the suspended prosecutor will speak about the allegations while his legal team and state Office of the Attorney General prosecutors were debating whether a potential juror's opinion on infidelity might impact her ability to fairly judge Thomas, who is presumed innocent until proven otherwise in court.

While that potential juror's inclusion was eliminated through one of the defense team's seven "strikes" — a total prosecutors also received to eliminate someone from serving on the panel for any reason — it didn't prevent court officials from seating a jury of 12 people, plus four additional alternates Tuesday.

With 10 people already selected Monday, attorneys found the final six citizens needed by 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The panel comprises nine men and three women from a mix of professions and backgrounds. In a somewhat rare move, one man chosen is an attorney who the prosecution and defense both agreed was suitable to serve.

Two men and two women were chosen as alternate jurors, who would be relied on if any of the primary jurors cannot serve once the trial is underway.

Despite using 13 permitted strikes combined — seven by the defense and six by the Commonwealth — the sides needed to question just 40 county residents to select the initial 12 jurors.

The sides were able to select four alternates by questioning seven more people.

Given the high-profile nature of the case — and continued media coverage — Cambria County Senior court-appointed Judge Timothy Creany summoned more than 100 people to court for questioning.

Of the 96 who showed up, it turned out that more than half weren't needed.

While some had strong opinions about whether Thomas was guilty or innocent, a handful said they knew nothing about the case. Several said they didn't know of Thomas, let alone what crimes he is alleged to have committed.

Story continues

And among those selected, even those who did read or hear about the case said they would be willing to set any preconceived ideas about the allegations aside and let facts and testimony during the trial determine whether prosecutors meet their burden necessary to find Thomas guilty.

Creany urged each juror to avoid communicating about the case or gathering information about it — something Tutera also echoed in his concerns with at least one juror who said she often spent time on Facebook.

Creany said jurors will be questioned again to see if they followed his guidelines when they gather again for trial.

Thomas is accused of sexually assaulting a Windber woman inside her residence in September 2021.

According to state police, Thomas entered the residence despite the woman telling him to stay away and only agreed to leave after seeking assurance that she would not report the incident to the police.

Thomas, who had his law license suspended after the charged were filed, has said he is not guilty and is eager to defend himself in trial.

That now will apparently include his testimony — an act that defendants have no obligation to do becuase of their constitutional right to remain silent.

Senior Deputy Attorney General Patrick Schulte reminded the court there are also risks to testifying, too, after Tutera defended his right to question a prospective juror about her feelings on matters that prosecutors might portray as character flaws.

"It's the defendant's choice to testify," Schulte responded. "(If he does), he has to deal with all of the warts that come with it."

As indicated this week, Thomas is among dozens of people on a list of potential witnesses to the case, including law enforcement officials, the woman who alleges she was assaulted and Somerset County court officials.

Thomas' trial remains set for March 8.