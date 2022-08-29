Thomas Volpi sentenced to 36 years in prison

Aug. 29—JEFFERSON — Former Ashtabula caterer, Thomas L. Volpi, was sentenced Monday morning to the maximum allowed by law — 36 to 41-and-a-half years in prison.

A jury convicted Volpi on June 29 of 11 sex crimes: one count of rape, five counts of sexual battery and five counts of unlawful sexual contact with a minor.

Ashtabula County Common Pleas Judge Thomas Harris, who presided over the five-day trial, handed down the sentence.

Now 65 years old, Volpi will be 101 years old or older when he gets out of prison.