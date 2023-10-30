Thomasville City Schools capture Region One Act Play Championship

Oct. 29—COLUMBUS- Thomasville City Schools Drama Program is headed to state competition after its student actors and crew captured the Region One Act trophy with their performance of "Peter and the Starcatcher" Thursday at G.W. Carver High School in Columbus.

In addition to being named Region Champions, the 32-member troupe, comprised of students from Thomasville High School and Thomasville Scholars Academy, also captured three acting awards and a special award for Best Set Design.

Singled out for recognition were senior Hogan Watson, who was named Region Best Actor, and junior Laramie Stokes and senior Kelon Vaughan, who were named to the Region All-Star Cast.

"It's worth noting that two-thirds of our cast made their competition debut at this event," said Brantley Ivey, who directed and adapted the full-length play to meet guidelines and regulations for Georgia High School Association One Act Play Competition. "Their hunger, their willingness to try new things and commit to big, bold choices paid off, and everyone — veterans and newcomers alike — benefited from it."

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

"I have been blown away by not only the commitment onstage, but also the community offstage," she added. "These kids care for and about one another. It's their belief in each other and the ways in which they've uplifted and encouraged one another that helped them earn that win."

The panel of judges was impressed with and complimentary of both the acting and the overall production, with one adjudicator awarding Thomasville a score of 99 points out of a possible 100. Another noted, "Truly magical... for adults and kids."

Thomasville City Schools Drama Program will compete at the State AAA One Act Play Meet in Buford, Ga., on November 18.

Ivey expressed appreciation to the local businesses and individuals who generously supported the TCSDP One Act Play Team as they prepared for competition, as well as the many parent volunteers and the school system's administration for their support of the fine arts programs within the Thomasville City Schools.