Thomasville drug conviction upheld

Sep. 19—THOMASVILLE — A man who appealed his 2022 conviction on drug charges is not entitled to a new trial, the N.C. Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday.

Brandon DeMorcos Streater, 38, was convicted in August 2022 of trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine and being a habitual felon and was sentenced to more than six years in prison.

According to court records cited in the appeals court's ruling, Thomasville Police Department officers went to a hotel on March 13, 2020, after a call about a domestic disturbance. The door to the motel room opened as the officers approached, and a woman ran out. The officers found Streater sitting in the room holding a gray sweatshirt zip jacket.

Streater dropped the jacket, and the officers searched the room, finding a digital scale, 50-60 sandwich baggies and a green smoking pipe. When an officer approached Streater, Streater dropped a small bag commonly used to hold narcotics, and the officer found another one hanging out of one of Streater's pockets.

In the gray jacket an officer found a large bag containing what later was proven to be 80 grams of methamphetamine.

At trial, Streater testified that he and the woman who ran from the hotel room were dating and that the jacket and drugs in the room did not belong to him.

Streater argued in his appeal that he deserves a new trial because his attorney did not make a motion to dismiss the case when he finished presenting defense evidence.

The Court of Appeals disagreed.

"There was substantial evidence of Defendant's constructive possession of the narcotics based on the State's evidence," the court wrote. "Defendant cannot show that defense counsel's failure to move to dismiss at the close of all evidence prejudiced him since the State provided sufficient evidence to support a conviction for the charged offenses."