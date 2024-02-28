Thomasville firefighters respond to early-morning arson at home with recent criminal history
Thomasville police are investigating a fire at a vacant property as arson. One person was taken into custody on unrelated charges.
Thomasville police are investigating a fire at a vacant property as arson. One person was taken into custody on unrelated charges.
ChiefsAholic faces up to 50 years in prison.
Multiple wildfires are scorching over half a million acres in the Texas Panhandle and parts of Oklahoma, forcing thousands of evacuations and power outages.
Anker currently has an iPhone-exclusive wireless charger with a stand for $34.99 on Amazon
A new study from iSeeCars,com showed that cities across the Midwest and Southeast are the least EV-friendly.
'Like you'd find at a nice spa,' raves one reviewer.
Lightricks, the company that makes popular apps like Facetune and Videoleap, announced a new AI-powered filmmaking tool called LTX Studio today. LTX Studio, which is currently inviting users to sign up for a waitlist, is a web-based tool. The company will make the tool available to everyone next month, and it doesn't plan to charge for it at the moment.
Joint credit card vs. authorized user: which is the better choice? Both options will boost your credit history, but they vary in terms of responsibility.
Is making the minimum payment on your credit card a good idea? Here's how it could end up costing you later.
Apple is canceling its decade-long effort to build an electric car, according to people with knowledge of the matter. With 2,000 people working on it, it was one of the most ambitious projects in the history of the company.
Arab and Muslim Americans disillusioned with the president’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war are hoping to send him a message.
A few Anker charging accessories we recommend are back on sale, including the Anker 622 Magnetic Battery down to $35.
Get sound quality that compares with Apple's newer, pricier earbuds at less than half the cost.
McLaren's updated 750S supercar is light and more powerful than the 720S it replaces with key chassis enhancements as well.
Snag this No.1 bestseller that's loved by 20,000+ shoppers.
Intuitive Machines revealed in a press conference Friday evening that the lander tipped over upon reaching the moon. It's on its side, but is able to communicate and sunlight is reaching its solar panels.
One fellow fan feels 'like a wizard' when using it.
Alexander Smirnov, who was charged last week with making up false bribery claims central to the effort by Republicans in Congress to impeach President Biden, was rearrested Thursday in Las Vegas.
A clerk for the New York County Supreme Court enters in the judgment for former President Donald Trump’s financial fraud trial and New York Attorney General Letitia James submits paperwork that starts a 30-day countdown until Trump is forced to begin paying off the $464,576,230 civil judgment against him.
With a trolley cart nicknamed "Bubba," one man is walking barefoot from L.A. to NYC.
Douglas is hoping to be a part of the U.S. Olympic team this summer in Paris.