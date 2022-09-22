Thomasville man arrested for stealing truck with dog inside

A Thomasville man has been arrested and charged for stealing a truck from a car wash with the owner’s dog still inside.

According to information provided by the Thomasville Police Department, at approximately 6 p.m. on Sept. 18 officers responded to the Hasty Car Wash on Hasty School Road in Thomasville in reference to a report of a stolen vehicle.

According to information provided by the victim, they were washing their vehicle when the suspect sneaked into the truck unnoticed and drove away. The owner’s dog, a tan Belgian Malinois named Suzie, was still inside of the truck.

On Sept. 20, the Thomasville Police announced Suzie had been located unharmed and was returned to her owner. The police continued to search for the truck and the suspect.

The following day law enforcement arrested James William Howard, 34, of Thomasville, and charged him with felony larceny of a vehicle and misdemeanor larceny of a dog. He was given a $3,000 secured bond and an initial court date of Oct. 19.

