Thomasville man charged with 29 counts of secretly recording minors in the shower

A Thomasville man has been arrested on multiple counts of secretly recording minors while they were taking showers. He was also charged with several drug charges.

According to the Thomasville police department, on April 8 officials received a complaint that two minors were recorded while taking a shower in a residence.

Based on this information, detectives executed a search warrant for the residence and recovered a phone hidden in the bathroom. Also during the search, law enforcement recovered significant amounts of heroin, crack cocaine, fentanyl, and Oxycodone Hydrochloride pills

Charles Thomas Lewis Jr., 36, of Thomasville, was charged with with 29 counts of felony secret peeping, which occurred between March 4 and and April 8, according to the arrest report provided by the Davidson County Magistrates Office.

Lewis was also charged with two counts of trafficking a Scheduled I substance, two counts of felony possession of a Scheduled I controlled substance, two counts of felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a concealed weapon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was given a $540,000 secured bond and his first court appearance is May 17.

