Thomasville man charged with attempted murder after trapping person in burning building

A 45-year-old Thomasville man has been charged with attempted murder and arson after he allegedly set an apartment duplex on fire and then trapped a person inside, according to law enforcement.

At approximately 6 p.m. Jan. 5, Thomasville Fire Department responded to 704 Kahler St. in reference to a structure fire. Upon arrival, the duplex apartment Unit A and B were engulfed in flames.

While on the scene firefighters came in contact with the suspect, Jason Weeks, who attempted to run into the burning building, but was stopped by emergency personnel. Afterwards he fled the scene.

A man in Unit A told Thomasville Police that Weeks had threatened to kill him. The victim stated he smelled and saw smoke but was initially unable to exit due to Weeks holding the victim’s door shut and yelling, “You’re going to die.”

The victim was later able to get out of the building and was unharmed. The duplex was deemed completely destroyed due to the fire.

Thomasville officers spotted Weeks running north on Salem Street and chased him down on foot. He was taken into custody without incident shortly afterwards.

Weeks was charged with felony attempted murder and felony first-degree arson. He was given a $125,000 secured bond for the first-degree arson and an additional bond will be set for attempted first degree murder when he goes before a judge.

Weeks is currently in the Davidson County Jail and has an initial court date of Feb. 16.

This article originally appeared on The Dispatch: Thomasville man charged after trapping person in burning building