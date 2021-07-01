Thomasville man charged in child porn case

Jul. 1—DAVIDSON COUNTY — A Thomasville man has been charged after a child pornography investigation by the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.

Matthew William Lewis, 30, was arrested this week on 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The sheriff's office began investigating in mid-June after receiving a complaint about an individual receiving child pornography.

The investigation led to a search warrant being executed at a residence in the Holly Grove community, according to the sheriff's office. Detectives seized electronic media devices from the residence and found they contained child pornography.

Lewis was in the Davidson County Detention Center in Lexington on Wednesday. Bond was set at $500,000 secured.