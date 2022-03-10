Thomasville man charged with second-degree murder and death by distribution for overdose death of Davidson County woman

A Thomasville man has been charged with second-degree murder and death by distribution after allegedly providing illegal narcotics to a person who died as a result of using the drugs.

On June 15, deputies with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Department responded to a house in the Pilot Community of Davidson County where a 64-year-old woman was found dead from unknown causes.

The North Carolina Medical Examiner's Office performed an autopsy and it was determined that the women had died as a result of an overdose of unspecific narcotics.

After several months of investigation, detectives with the Davidson County Sheriff's Office were able to identify Charles Thomas Jenkins, 39, of Thomasville as a suspect in giving narcotics to the victim shortly before her death.

A true bill of indictment was returned by a Grand Jury in Davidson County on March. 7. Jenkins was charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of death by distribution of a controlled substance. Jenkins is scheduled for a first appearance in Superior Court on March 14.

This is the third case of death by distribution in Davidson County in the past year.

In May, Jonathan Alexander Gordon, 30, and Heather Everhart, 34, both of Lexington were also charged with second-degree murder and death by distribution in connection to the overdose death of a woman found in a tent in a wooded area near the Walmart Express on U.S. Highway 64 in December 2020. A toxicology report later revealed the cause of death was a drug overdose caused by acute fentanyl toxicity.

The case is still pending in court.

In December 2019, North Carolina House Bill 474 came into effect which imposes harsher penalties for those who supply drugs that lead to an overdose death. The criminal charge is like voluntary manslaughter or second-degree murder but does not require prosecutors to prove intent to kill or malice.

