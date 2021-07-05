Thomasville man's death investigated

Jul. 5—ASHEBORO — Police in Asheboro are investigating the circumstances of a Thomasville man's death in the backyard of a residence.

Verlin Lynn Powers, 29, died in the 1200 block of Uwharrie Street, according to the Asheboro Police Department.

When officers arrived at 3:15 p.m. Sunday, they found Powers lying on his back. Powers was pronounced dead at the scene by Randolph County Emergency Medical Services paramedics.

The death is under investigation by the Asheboro Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division. Police ask that anyone with information call detectives at 336-626-1300 extension 317.