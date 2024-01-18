Thomasville native wins Junior Sailor of the Year honor

Jan. 18—THOMASVILLE — A sailor from Thomasville who is stationed at Camp David recently won a high honor and a promotion.

Yeoman 2nd Class Faith Sallee of Thomasville was announced as Naval Support Facility Thurmont's Junior Sailor of the Year, commonly known as the presidential retreat Camp David.

As part of the administrative team at NSF Thurmont, she helps recruit new staff members and ensures the efficiency of all administrative work. She was selected for the award for exceptional performance, technical skills and professional development, the Navy said in a press release.

"I pride myself in helping service members in any way I can, and that's what I do here at camp," Sallee said. "I was honored and humbled to be selected. It shows my hard work is being seen."

Being stationed at Camp David for over two years has been one of her favorite assignments from throughout her naval career, she said

"Being able to provide the president, first family, and staff an experience away from the metropolitan area is something not a lot of people will do in their lifetime. The location is great too, but very cold in the winter," she said.

Following the announcement of her selection, Sallee learned she was being promoted to petty officer first class.

"I'm truly grateful for being selected and for serving at such a special place," said Sallee. "Being from a small town in North Carolina, if you would have told me years ago I'd be working here, I wouldn't have believed it."