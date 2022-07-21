Thomasville Police: 12-year-old shot in the head on Jarrett Street in critical condition

A 12-year-old was the victim in a Tuesday Thomasville shooting incident, according to a Thomasville Police report.

Detectives are investigating the incident where a preteen boy suffered a gunshot to his head, and the boy's grandfather has been charged for failing to secure a gun. It was originally reported that a man was the shooting victim.

At 1:23 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, officers were sent to the 500 block of Jarrett Street to investigate an incident involving a gunshot wound victim. Officers found one victim in the back bedroom of the residence suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Officers began to administer life-saving measures until Davidson County Emergency Service paramedics arrived on the scene. The 12-year-old victim was transported by AirCare to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem where he is listed in critical condition.

Before the shooting, the victim was inside his grandfather’s residence on Jarrett Street. The grandfather was at work at the time of the shooting.

On Wednesday Victor Scott Clampitt, 59, of Jarrett Street, was charged with one count of failing to properly secure a firearm to protect a minor. Clampitt turned himself in and received a $10,000 unsecured bond. The court date is set for Sept 21, in Lexington.

The police report did not specify what kind of gun was involved in the incident.

The investigation is continuing. Thomasville Police will provide more updates as they become available.

