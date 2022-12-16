Thomasville Police arrest suspect in assault on 75-year-old man

Brantley Walker Wray

DAVIDSON COUNTY — A 28-year-old Trinity man has been arrested for an alleged assault on a 75-year-old man in Thomasville where the victim was kicked in the face after a minor traffic accident.

Brantley Walker Wray, 28, of Eagle Landing Drive, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of felonious assault. He received a $25,000 secured bond and his initial court date is set for Jan. 18.

Thomasville police had been searching for the drivers of two vehicles, a white four-door SUV and a Silver Nissan Juke, after receiving a report of an assault following a minor traffic accident.

According to information provided by the Thomasville Police Department, at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 2, a man driving a 2006 Dodge truck was traveling west on Unity Street toward Blair Street, when he observed two vehicles stopped in his lane of travel.

While he was slowing down, a silver Nissan Juke traveling the same direction failed to stop and struck his vehicle from behind. As he was getting out of his truck to survey the damage and speak to the driver, a second vehicle, a white four-door SUV, pulled up behind the Nissan.

According to witness statements, a white male got out of the SUV and attacked the driver of the Dodge by striking him the face, which caused him to fall to the ground. While on the ground, the suspect kicked the 75-year-old victim in the face.

During the attack, the driver of the Nissan Juke, described as a white female, yelled out to the attacker and he returned to his vehicle and they both sped off.

The victim was treated and released at Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center for serious facial injuries.

Detectives with Thomasville Police Department were able to locate video surveillance in the area that captured the two vehicles involved in the assault. Since releasing the video, law enforcement was able to gather additional information through tips from the community to identify Wray.

No information was provided about the identity of the driver of the Nissan, or whether there were additional charges pending.

This article originally appeared on The Dispatch: Thomasville Police arrest suspect in assault on 75-year-old man