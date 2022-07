Jul. 20—THOMASVILLE — Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person in Thomasville Tuesday afternoon.

Thomasville Police Department officers went to the 500 block of Jarrett Street just before 1:30 p.m. after reports of a person being shot.

The person was transported by an AirCare helicopter to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

No other details were released late Tuesday afternoon.