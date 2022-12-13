Thomasville Police search for suspects in assault of 75-year-old

Thomasville Police are searching for two suspects believed to be driving a silver Nissan Juke and a white four-door SUV involved in an assault of a 75-year-old man.

THOMASVILLE — Thomasville police are searching for two suspects who were involved in an attack on a 75-year-old man, including kicking him in the face.

According to information provided by the Thomasville Police Department, at approximately 10:30 a.m. last Friday a man driving a 2006 Dodge truck was traveling west on Unity Street toward Blair Street, when he observed two vehicles stopped in his lane of travel.

While he was slowing down, a silver Nissan Juke traveling the same direction failed to stop and struck his vehicle from behind. As he was getting out of his truck to survey the damage and speak to the driver, a second vehicle, a white four-door SUV, pulled up behind the Nissan.

According to witness statements, a white male got out of the SUV and attacked the driver of the Dodge by striking him the face, which caused him to fall to the ground. While on the ground, the suspect kicked the 75-year-old victim in the face.

During the attack, the driver of the Nissan Juke, described as a white female, yelled out to the attacker and he returned to his vehicle and they both sped off. The suspects were last seen traveling north on N.C. Highway 109 towards Winston-Salem.

The Nissan Juke was described as having dark tinted windows.

Detectives with the Thomasville Police Department were able to locate video surveillance in the area that captured the two vehicles involved in the assault.

The victim was treated and released at Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center for serious facial injuries.

If anyone recognizes the white SUV or the silver Nissan Juke or has any information as to the identities of the two individuals involved in this incident, please call Thomasville Crime Stoppers at 336-476-8477 or Thomasville Police Department at 336-475-4260.

This article originally appeared on The Dispatch: Thomasville Police search for suspects in assault of 75-year-old