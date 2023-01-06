Thomasville Police are seeking help in identifying a suspect in a shooting incident on Cox Avenue and Morton Street on Dec. 30.

THOMASVILLE — Thomasville Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect in a shooting last week.

According to information provided by Thomasville Police Department, at 4:13 p.m. on Dec. 30 officers responded to a report of a shooting at the intersection of Cox Avenue and Morton Street.

Upon arrival, law enforcement found a 32-year-old man, later identified as Abdiel Gomez, of Thomasville, lying in the roadway with apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem with serious injuries. He is currently listed in stable condition.

During an investigation into the shooting, detectives identified the subject through video footage.

The suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 5’8” and weighing 170 pounds. He was wearing black jeans, a black hoodie and blue sneakers, according to photos provided by Thomasville Police Department.

The suspect was last seen fleeing on foot and then getting into a 2019 – 2022 Silver Nissan Versa. The vehicle was last known to be traveling south on Council Street.

Anyone with any information about this incident or recognizes the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 476-8477 or the Thomasville Police Department at (336) 475-4260.

Cash rewards are paid for information leading to an arrest. Callers with successful tips remain anonymous and receive rewards up to $2,000.

This article originally appeared on The Dispatch: Thomasville Police seek help identifying shooting suspect