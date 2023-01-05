Thomasville police seek shooting suspect

Jan. 4—THOMASVILLE — Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man wanted in connection with a Friday afternoon shooting that left another man with serious injuries.

Just before 4:15 p.m., Thomasville Police Department officers went to Cox Avenue and Morton Street after receiving reports of a person shot and found Abdiel Gomez, 32, of Thomasville, lying in the road with a gunshot wound.

Gomez was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, where he was listed Wednesday in stable condition, police said.

The person who shot Gomez is described as Black, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing around 170 pounds and wearing a hoodie at the time of the shooting. He was last seen running from the shooting and getting into a 2019-22 silver Nissan Versa that left going south on Council Street.

Police ask that anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at 336-476-8477 or the Thomasville Police Department at 336-475-4260. Cash rewards are paid for information leading to an arrest. Callers with successful tips remain anonymous and receive rewards up to $2,000.