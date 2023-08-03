Thomasville settles car wreck lawsuit

Aug. 3—THOMASVILLE — A lawsuit against Thomasville that stemmed from a wreck involving a city police car has been settled for $100,000.

The Thomasville City Council voted last week to approve the settlement, but the final legal paperwork was not available until this week.

Mark Roy Wheeler filed the lawsuit last year against the city and a Thomasville police officer. Wheeler had been injured in a wreck on Feb. 1, 2022, at the intersection of Interstate 74 and U.S. 29 in High Point, where the police officer was chasing a suspected drug dealer.

The Thomasville Police Department said at the time that it was conducting an investigation into potential drug activity outside a retail store on National Highway about 10 a.m. that day when detectives saw a man in a red 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee make what appeared to be numerous hand-to-hand drug transactions.

A patrol officer tried to stop the Jeep when it left, but the driver refused to stop and continued into Davidson County and eventually east into High Point to Interstate 74, police said. Approaching U.S. 29, the officer's patrol car collided with a 2009 Toyota Camry.

Wheeler was hospitalized for his injuries in the wreck. The officer was treated and released.

Under the terms of the settlement, Thomasville admitted no liability in the wreck.